Zelensky blasts Europe as ‘lost’, urges stronger response to Russia and support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a sharp critique of Europe’s handling of the ongoing war in Ukraine during his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

“Europe looks lost,” Zelensky said, urging the continent to assert itself as a global political force. He contrasted Europe’s cautious approach with the United States’ bold actions in other conflicts, including Venezuela and Iran.

Referring to the film Groundhog Day, Zelensky highlighted Europe’s repetitive inaction.

“Just last year, here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words: Europe needs to know how to defend itself. A year has passed. And nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I must say the same words again,” he said.

Ukraine faces challenges on the battlefield Zelensky outlined the ongoing difficulties Ukraine faces despite bolstered domestic arms production and Western aid.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister reported recent manpower issues highlighting the need for Western military support.

“Ukrainians, too, seem caught in that reality in the war, repeating the same thing for weeks, months, and, of course, for years. And yet that is exactly how we live now. It’s our life,” he said.

Meeting with Trump in Davos Zelensky held a one-hour private meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos, which both leaders described positively.

Zelensky called it “productive and meaningful,” while Trump described the session as “very good.” The discussions reportedly included Ukraine’s need for air defense systems to protect against repeated Russian strikes on power infrastructure.

Zelensky thanked Trump for providing Patriot missile defense systems and requested additional units to safeguard civilians from power outages and heating shortages.

Criticism of Europe’s security and economic support Zelensky lamented Europe’s fragmented and slow response, citing insufficient defense spending, weak enforcement of sanctions, and reluctance to utilize frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

“Europe still feels more like a geography, history, a tradition, not a real political force, not a great power,” he said. He added that some European countries often rely on others to decide how long they should stand firm, “preferably until the next election.”

Trilateral talks and peace negotiations Zelensky announced two days of trilateral talks involving the US, Ukraine, and Russia to be held in the United Arab Emirates starting Friday.

“Russians have to be ready for compromises because, you know, everybody has to be ready, not only Ukraine, and this is important for us,” he said.