Zelensky calls for army ‘unity’ after defence minister’s dismissal sparks protests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called for "unity" within the country's military leadership after the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov triggered rare public protests.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Zelensky acknowledged the growing dispute between ousted Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, saying the conflict had put him in an impossible position.

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"A president in wartime should not have to choose in such a situation, honestly," Zelensky said. "I would very much like unity."

He added that he was still considering who would replace Fedorov, saying Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko was only one of several candidates under discussion.

"The president is not supposed to pick sides in this kind of situation during wartime," Zelensky said.

Fedorov rejects advisory role Fedorov, a 35-year-old reform-minded minister widely credited with modernising Ukraine's defence sector, confirmed he had declined an offer from Zelensky to serve as a presidential adviser.

Launching a sharp attack on military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Fedorov accused the general of obstructing key reforms and creating divisions within the country.

"Instead of working out how to defeat Russia ... he has figured out how to split the country," Fedorov said.

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Supporters of Fedorov have praised his efforts to reduce bureaucracy, expand drone warfare capabilities and introduce data-driven military planning. He has also reportedly pushed to overhaul defence procurement.

Rare protests erupt The dismissal sparked one of the largest public demonstrations in Ukraine since the start of the war.

More than 1,000 protesters gathered outside Zelensky's office in Kyiv, chanting "Shame!" and carrying signs reading "For what?" and "The Russians are celebrating." Similar demonstrations were reported in other Ukrainian cities.

"We're in favour of an upgrade — not a downgrade," one protester, identifying himself as Ali, said.

"We see results, we see clear progress in our fight for freedom."

Some demonstrators also called on Zelensky to dismiss Syrskyi instead of Fedorov.

Also Read | How Ukraine Is Taking Out Russia’s Refineries

Clash with military leadership The dispute between Fedorov and Syrskyi has become one of the most visible internal conflicts within Ukraine's wartime leadership.

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Syrskyi, who took over as commander-in-chief in early 2024, has faced criticism from some military personnel over what they describe as a rigid command style that has contributed to heavy troop losses.

Despite Ukraine achieving some of its strongest battlefield gains since late 2022—including long-range drone and missile strikes targeting Russia's oil infrastructure and military logistics—Kyiv continues to struggle with manpower shortages and limited air defence systems as Moscow intensifies ballistic missile attacks.

Cabinet reshuffle fuels uncertainty The controversy comes amid Zelensky's second major wartime cabinet reshuffle in a year.

The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday approved a new government led by Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi, an energy executive tasked with strengthening the country's wartime economy and defence production.

In a post on X, Koretskyi outlined his government's priorities.

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“Our main task is to fully equip the army with a range of drones, scale up Ukraine's defence sector, and prepare for another winter of Russian strikes on the power grid.”

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