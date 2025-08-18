Zelensky ditches suit again, meets Donald Trump at White House in black jacket

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again made headlines in Washington, this time for his choice of outfit during a crucial meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday. Arriving at the White House in a plain black jacket, the Ukrainian leader sidestepped requests from American officials who had earlier inquired if he would wear a formal suit for the Oval Office meeting.

This week’s meeting carried far greater stakes than fashion choices. Zelensky, accompanied by several European leaders, came to Washington seeking to align positions with the Trump administration on a potential peace framework with Russia. The Ukrainian president urged Trump to adopt a stance of “peace through strength” and pressed for binding US security guarantees.

The talks followed Trump’s high-profile summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where the US leader appeared sympathetic to Moscow’s demands, including recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and Kyiv abandoning its NATO ambitions. Both points remain red lines for Ukraine.

Before entering the Oval Office, Zelensky huddled privately with European counterparts, including leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Finland, as well as NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The group later joined the US president for wider discussions.

Trump, 79, signalled a combative mood ahead of the talks, describing it as a “big day at the White House” in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform.

“I know exactly what I’m doing,” he wrote. “I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on these conflicts for years and were never able to solve them.”

