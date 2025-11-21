Zelensky ‘geared up for clear and honest work’ with US for ending Ukraine war; likely to speak with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is likely to speak with US President Donald Trump and will also hold a call with European allies to discuss a US plan to end the war with Russia.

Trump backed 28-point plan demands that Kyiv give up land, pledge never to join NATO, hold snap elections and cut its army. However, so far, Ukraine has not responded to the contents of the plan.

Stating that he has agreed to work on the plan, Zelensky stressed that the proposals are just a starting point for talks.

“The American side presented points of a plan to end the war — their vision. I outlined our key principles,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

“We agreed that our teams will work on the points to ensure it’s all genuine. We’re geared up for clear and honest work — Ukraine, the US, our European and global partners,” he added.

Meanwhile, the senior presidency official in Kyiv and a government source told AFP that the Ukrainian President will hold a call imminently with his key European allies to discuss a US plan.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will join Zelensky on the call.

Earlier this week, top US military officials, led by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, were in Kyiv to discuss avenues for progress, and options include ramping up military support.

Also Read | Trump’s Ukraine peace plan draws pushback from Europe and Kyiv

'Enter negotiations or lose more territory' Meanwhile, the Kremlin has warned Zelensky to enter negotiations ‘now’ or lose more territory.

"The effective work of the Russian armed forces should convince Zelensky: it is better to negotiate and do it now rather than later," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The space for the freedom of decision-making is shrinking for him as territories are lost during offensive actions by the Russian army," reported AFP quoting Peskov.

Also Read | Trump beats drum for Nobel Peace Prize as reports

He also added that Moscow had not officially received the US plan.

According to a draft reviewed by AFP, the plan backed by Donald Trump says that Ukraine will receive a reliable security guarantee, Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days, and Russia will enshrine in law its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine, among other things.