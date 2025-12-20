Zelensky hits back at Russian President: ‘It is not Putin who decides’ on Ukraine elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (December 20) rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion that Moscow could halt strikes to allow Ukraine to hold presidential elections, stressing that Russia has no authority over Ukraine’s election process.

“It is not Putin who decides when and in what format the elections in Ukraine will take place,” Zelensky said, speaking to reporters.

No voting in Russian-occupied territories Zelensky ruled out holding elections in areas currently occupied by Russian forces, saying any ballot must take place exclusively in territory controlled by Kyiv.

He said elections can only be conducted when security conditions are guaranteed, underlining that active hostilities make voting impossible in occupied regions.

Preparations for overseas voting begin Zelensky said Ukraine’s foreign ministry has begun initial work on building the infrastructure needed to allow Ukrainians living abroad to vote in any future election.

Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced overseas since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Security is a prerequisite for elections The Ukrainian leader stressed that elections can only be held once security is ensured nationwide, pointing to continued Russian attacks across the country.

He said the situation in the Odesa region remained “harsh” following recent Russian strikes, adding that Moscow was attempting to restrict Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea.

EU funding strengthens Kyiv’s negotiating position Zelensky said recent European Union decisions on funding for Ukraine had strengthened Kyiv’s position in any future negotiations.

Red lines on territory and compromise Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine’s control over non-occupied parts of the Donbas region remains a principled position.

He said any compromise would involve both sides halting military operations along current front lines, while warning that allies had begun slowing supplies of air defence missiles.

Diplomacy amid ongoing war Ukraine continues to push for international support as fighting persists, with Zelensky maintaining that democratic processes cannot proceed under occupation or sustained military threat.

US proposes Miami talks involving Ukraine and Russia Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States has proposed holding talks between Ukrainian and Russian teams in Miami, as officials gather there for another round of diplomacy aimed at ending the nearly four-year war.

“They proposed this format as far as I understand: Ukraine, America, Russia,” Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv, adding that European representatives could also be present.

Decision hinges on US–Ukraine discussions Zelensky said Kyiv would decide on the format only after assessing whether the resumed bilateral talks with US negotiators, which restarted on Friday, yield positive results.

Limited details on Trump administration proposal Speaking to reporters, Zelensky did not go into specifics about the format proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

US negotiators were set to meet Russian officials in Florida on Saturday.

Rubio rules out forcing Kyiv into deal Trump’s envoys have been pushing a plan under which the United States would offer security guarantees to Ukraine, though Kyiv may be expected to give up some territory — a prospect that has drawn strong opposition within Ukraine.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that Washington would not impose any settlement on Kyiv. “There’s no peace deal unless Ukraine agrees to it,” Rubio said, adding that he may join the talks in Miami, his hometown.

Russian envoy signals arrival in Miami Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and a key figure in Moscow’s outreach, said in a post on X that he was “on the way to Miami,” sharing a video of sunlight breaking through clouds over a beach.

“As warmongers keep working overtime to undermine the US peace plan for Ukraine, I remembered this video from my previous visit — light breaking through the storm clouds,” he wrote.

Talks mark shift in diplomatic approach Ukraine and Russia last held direct official talks in July in Istanbul, which led to prisoner exchanges but little concrete progress. Since then, US-backed shuttle diplomacy has intensified, with Washington previously holding separate talks with each side.

The possible involvement of Russian and European representatives would mark a shift from that approach, though direct talks between Russian and European officials appear unlikely due to deeply strained relations.

Moscow has repeatedly argued that Europe’s involvement would hinder negotiations, often portraying European leaders as pro-war.

Fighting continues despite diplomacy The diplomatic push comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Friday to press ahead with the military offensive, praising Moscow’s battlefield gains during his annual news conference.