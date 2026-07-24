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Zelensky, Netanyahu to visit Washington next week for Lindsey Graham's funeral; meet Trump

Lindsey Graham was a major supporter of Ukraine, travelling there 10 times since the Russian invasion. He pushed for sanctions on Russia as well as US backing for Kyiv.

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Updated24 Jul 2026, 08:24 PM IST
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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump(via REUTERS)
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US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to meet in Washington on Tuesday, July 28, a White House official said on Friday.

According to a Reuters report, citing a Ukrainian source, Zelensky was interested in travelling to the United States, but his team was waiting for official confirmation of Trump's schedule from the White House.

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Ukrainians and US officials had been discussing a proposal for an air ceasefire to take to Russian officials, as part of a new round of peace proposals to try to end the war that began in 2022 with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources told Reuters.

Also Read | Ukraine's Zelensky sacks military chief Syrskyi following public pressure

They also said Ukraine had approached Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past with offers of a ceasefire, which had been turned down. However, some officials believe that pressure on Russia's economy from ongoing Ukrainian drone and missile strikes may soften Putin's stance.

Zelensky spoke on Wednesday with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner about the prospects for renewed peace talks with Russia, and said that Ukrainian and US officials could meet in the United States in the coming days.

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Earlier on Friday, right-wing activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer said Zelensky had told her he would likely be in the United States next week for a trip that would include a meeting with Trump.

Zelensky is reportedly visiting the US to attend the funeral for US Senator Lindsey Graham, who died earlier this month, she said in a post on X. Graham was a major supporter of Ukraine, travelling there 10 times since the Russian invasion. He pushed for sanctions on Russia as well as US backing for Kyiv.

Reuters could not get a comment from Zelensky on the planned meeting.

Also Read | Who could replace Lindsey Graham? Here's who's in contention

Netanyahu to meet Trump on Tuesday

Another Reuters report said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also meet with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, July 24.

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According to a statement from Netanyahu's office, the Israeli PM will travel to Washington on Monday, July 27. The visit comes at a time when tensions have mounted between the two leaders over the handling of the war with Iran.

He will also attend US Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral, his office said.

“As part of the visit, the prime minister will meet with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday and attend the funeral service for Senator Lindsey Graham, a friend of Israel,” Netanyahu's office said, adding that he will depart for Washington on Monday.

Also Read | Benjamin Netanyahu to be arrested in NYC? Zohran Mamdani backtracks on promise

Since Trump's return to the White House last year, the two have already met six times. They have maintained a close relationship, with Netanyahu hailing him as "the greatest friend" Israel ever had in the White House.

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But their alliance has shown signs of strain in recent months, with Trump unleashing profanity-laced tirades against his ally earlier this year amid fraught negotiations over the Iran deal.

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