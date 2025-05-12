Zelensky offers to meet Putin to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks: ‘No point in prolonging the killings’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope for a a full and lasting ceasefire with Russia beginning Monday, stating that he plans to travel to Turkey for direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Turkey on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses,” Zelensky wrote on X.

His remarks followed US President Donald Trump’s call for Ukraine to accept Russia’s recent proposal for face-to-face talks in Turkey scheduled for Thursday.

Trump on Sunday said in a social media post , “At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the US, will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!” Trump wrote, adding: “HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!”

Ukraine, allies insist on a ceasefire Ukraine, along with European allies, had demanded Russia accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday before holding talks, but Moscow effectively rejected the proposal and called for direct negotiations instead.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday and issued a coordinated call for the truce starting Monday. The plan has received backing from both the European Union and Trump.

Zelenskyy, writing on X on Sunday, said it was a “positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war” and said that “the entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time.”

He added, “the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire,” in a reference to his proposal to start a 30-day unconditional truce on Monday.

Russia rejects ceasefire offer, says ‘want lasting peace’ Putin in remarks to the media overnight effectively rejected that ceasefire offer. Instead, he suggested holding direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Thursday, with no conditions attached.

Putin said a ceasefire could be discussed during those talks, but made it clear that Russia wants a truce that leads to a “lasting peace” — not one that gives Ukraine time to rebuild its army and bring in more troops.

Russian attacks continue Meanwhile, Russia resumed mass drone attacks in Ukraine early on Sunday, after its self-declared three-day pause expired.

Russia launched 108 attack drones and simulator drones from six different directions, Ukraine's air force said. It said 60 drones were shot down and another 41 simulator drones failed to reach targets due to Ukrainian countermeasures.

The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday accused Ukraine of “violating” Moscow's three-day ceasefire more than 14,000 times. Ukraine, which did not agree to the May 8-10 ceasefire, has also accused Russia of violating its own truce, with the Ukrainian foreign minister calling it a farce.