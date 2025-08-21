Volodymyr Zelensky seeks meeting with Putin post-security guarantees as US plans trilateral talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he intends to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin only after security guarantees agreed. This comes as the US plans to arrange trilateral talks.

Advertisement

"We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within 7-10 days. And based on that understanding, we aim to hold a trilateral meeting" also with US President Donald Trump, Zelensky said.

"Switzerland, Austria -- we agree... For us, Turkey is a NATO country and part of Europe. And we are not opposed," he said.

Earlier this week, both Putin and Zelensky signalled that they were ready to hold direct talks to end the conflict between the two countries.

Speaking soon after his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, Zelensky said he was willing to meet directly with the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, to end the invasion of his country.

"I confirmed -- and all European leaders supported me -- that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin," Zelensky told Ukrainian media outside the White House.

Advertisement

Zelenskyy said, “We are ready” for any leader-level meetings. He said it’s the only way to solve these “complicated and painful issues.”

Meanwhile, Putin said he was open to the "idea" of direct talks with Ukraine, as he spoke by phone with US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Monday, according to the TASS news agency.