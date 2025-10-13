Zelensky tells Trump, ‘It’s only military goals,’ as Ukraine seeks Tomahawk missiles amid Russia war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his request for long-range weaponry, including Tomahawk missiles, during a Sunday call with US President Donald Trump. Speaking to Fox News, Zelensky emphasized that any strikes would be directed strictly at military targets in Russia.

“He said really that [the] Ukraine [war] is more difficult [to end], that it’s a bigger war,” Zelensky recounted. “We need two things, I think, to make real pressure on Putin. I said to him that we need real air defense. And the second point is to have long weapons, long-distance capabilities.”

Hope inspired by Middle East ceasefire Zelensky cited the recent peace agreement between Israel and Hamas as a source of hope for progress in ending the war in Ukraine. The breakthrough in the Middle East gives hope that ending the war is possible, he said.

Tomahawk missiles: Precision strikes deep into Russia The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly requested US approval to purchase Tomahawk missiles, which have a range of over 1,500 miles. Such firepower would allow Ukraine to strike key military installations deep inside Russia, potentially forcing the Kremlin to redeploy air defenses from Ukraine into Russian territory.

“It’s only military goals,” Zelensky stressed. “Even with all this pain of losses, losses of our families and our soldiers and our civilians and children … we never attack their civilians. This is the big difference between Ukraine and Russia.”

Kremlin voices alarm Russia has expressed strong opposition to the prospect of the US supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles. Kremlin officials cited “extreme concern,” and Russian lawmakers warned of potential retaliation against the United States.

Trump keeps options open President Trump has expressed cautious interest but remains concerned about escalation. “I think I want to find out what they’re doing with them,” he told reporters last week. “Where are they sending them? I guess I’d have to ask that question. I would ask some questions. I’m not looking to escalate that war.”

Challenges facing Ukraine Zelensky highlighted the complexities of fighting against Russia’s allies, including Iranian drones and North Korean artillery. “We are a strong country, but not so big to be against Russia and Iranians and North Koreans. It’s too much,” he said.