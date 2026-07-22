Zelensky replaces Ukraine army chief after protests demand military leadership change

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his military chief on Tuesday (local time) and named a replacement following mass protests in Kyiv and across several other cities in the country calling for his removal.

Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the military chief, has now been replaced by Mykhailo Drapatyi as per a statement Zelensky shared on Telegram. He attempted to play down any discord among members of his camp by saying, “Our shared wish is one — victory over the enemy and conditions at the front and in pressure on Russia that would force Russia toward peace."

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This is the the second major change Zelenskyy has made under public pressure, after protests last year forced him to undo the loosening of a law that weakened the country's anti-corruption watchdogs.

The decision was made shortly after Zelensky had a series of meetings with military commanders which began shortly after protests broke out demanding the reinstatement of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. He is seen by the Ukrainians as the man behind the modernising of their war efforts. Syrskyi, on the other hand, embodied the army’s old, Soviet-style command culture.

Zelenskyy thanked Syrskyi for his achievements in Ukraine's fight against Russia and praised him for the defense of Kyiv and for operations in Kharkiv and Kursk.

“I am grateful to Oleksandr Syrskyi and to every one of our warriors for Ukraine’s strong front-line positions,” he said. “I am grateful to Mykhailo Drapatyi for holding that same view.”

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Drapatyi later wrote in a post on Facebook that serving his country "has always been an honor for me, and during this war for independence, it means absolute responsibility.” He also thanked Syrskyi for the consistent work he put towards strengthening the Ukrainian military.

“I grew up in it,” he added, referring to the army. “I will work responsibly, with focus and with respect for the people defending our state today.”

Also Read | Why Zelensky's surprise government reshuffle sparked protests in Ukraine

Zelensky wants updated defence strategy The Ukraine president said commanders must come up with an updated defence strategy, which is to include the continued reform of the corps system, quicker deliveries of drones and weapons, stronger air defence systems against Moscow's airstrikes, as well as a clear mobilisation plan.

Although Fedorov's position in the government remains in doubt, Associated Press reported Zelensky meeting with him on Tuesday and offering him a respectable position in the government which would unify the technology sector of the country. It is still not known whether Fedorov accepted is offer.

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He, however, congratulated Drapatyi and called his appointment as the “new hope in the fight of free people for freedom and justice” and “a voice for change that could not go unheard.”

Syrskyi was criticised by Fedorov publicly before being dismiised. Fedororv accused the general of blocking his reform efforts and said that it was crucial for Syrskyi to be replaced in order to make sure Ukraine does not fall in its resistance to Russian aggression. His criticism echoed complaints from soldiers as well as veterans over heavy casualties in front-line assaults.

With AP inputs