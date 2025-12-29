Zelensky reveals details after Trump meeting, says he requested 50-year security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that US President Donald Trump informed him about a 20-point peace plan for Ukraine that he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The significant meeting between the two leaders took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, 28 December.

Zelensky requested security guarantees for the next 50 years during the meeting. He noted that a meeting with Russia is possible if President Trump and European leaders agree on formal documents.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Donald Trump said that he had a “terrific” meeting and an “excellent” phone call with Putin, which lasted for over two hours. The conflict is set to complete four years on 24 February since the sudden full-scale invasion by Russia. Trump had invited Zelensky to his private club to work out a deal between Ukraine and Russia to bring peace to war-hit Ukraine.

Elaborating on his demands from the proposed peace plan, Zelensky said Ukraine wants the National Security Advisors to meet with the US and Europe in the coming days. He expressed hope over the delivery of security guarantees at the moment when the peace plan would be signed.

Putting forward his demands, Zelensky said the peace plan should be signed by Ukraine, the US, Russia, and Europe, as he admitted that a technical group might be needed for its implementation. Declaring that Ukraine is open to any format of communication with Russia, he suggested that the peace plan should be put to a referendum in Ukraine.

He asserted that a ceasefire of at least 60 days would be necessary to hold such a referendum. Details regarding ceasefire monitoring will be clarified in security guarantees, Zelensky said. Concluding the press briefing, he said discussions on the free economic zone will take place in Donbas.

Trump calls Zelensky ‘brave’ During a late afternoon news conference following the meeting with Zelensky, Trump stated, “President Putin was very generous in his way toward Ukraine succeeding...including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices,” as he repeatedly called Zelensky ‘brave’.

When questioned regarding a meeting in Ukraine, Trump said, “I have no problem doing it...don't anticipate it...would like to get a deal done and NOT have to go,” RT News reported

Emphasising that Putin is “very serious” about ending the war, Trump said, “I saw a very interesting President Putin today...he wants to see it happen...He told me very strongly. I believe him.”