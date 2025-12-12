Zelensky revises 20-point peace plan, highlights security guarantees and post-war reconstruction: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his negotiating team is “finalizing work on the 20 points of a fundamental document that could define the parameters for ending the war.”

The President was referring to the ongoing peace settlement talks involving Ukrainian, US, and European leaders.

According to a Ukrainian official close to the peace talks, speaking to ABC News on Thursday (December 11), Ukraine recently handed the United States a revised version of the 20-point peace plan.

“This is not a new version, it is the same 20 points, only some of them have been slightly rethought,” the official said.

Revisions include territories and nuclear control The revised plan reportedly incorporates “some new ideas” regarding territories and control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the official added, as per the news outlet.

Focus on security guarantees Ukrainian and American negotiating teams are expected to hold online consultations on Thursday regarding the peace plan. However, the main focus will be on security guarantees rather than the revised points themselves, the official told ABC News.

“Right now, there are three documents: the basic 20 points, the security guarantees and the document on the economy and reconstruction,” the official said. “Yesterday, we discussed the economy, today the guarantees.”

Next steps for negotiations The consultations aim to solidify the framework for legally binding security guarantees, which Zelensky has emphasized as a cornerstone for both ending the war and enabling Ukraine’s reconstruction.