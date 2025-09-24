Zelensky says India ‘mostly with us’ on Ukraine war, urges stronger ties amid Russian energy challenge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced cautious optimism about India’s stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that New Delhi is “mostly” aligned with Kyiv’s position, though challenges remain over energy-related ties with Moscow.

Speaking to Fox News on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Wednesday (local time), Zelensky stressed the need to strengthen relations with India while navigating the complexities of Russian energy dependencies.

“I think India is mostly with us” Highlighting the importance of India’s role and also flagging the Russia oil trade of Delhi, Zelensky said, “I think India is mostly with us. We have these questions with energy, but I think President Trump can manage it. With the Europeans make closer and stronger relations with India.”

The Ukrainian leader also emphasised the need to ensure that India remains engaged in supporting Ukraine. “I think we must do everything not to withdraw Indians and they will eventually change their attitude toward the Russian energy sector,” he added.

“With China, it’s more difficult” Ukraine's Zelensky acknowledged that Beijing presents a more complex challenge due to its historic ties with Moscow. “With China, it's more difficult because, for now, it's not in their interest to stop supporting Russia,” he said.

“He [Trump] showed that he wants to support Ukraine till the very end”

The Ukrainian president praised US President Donald Trump for his strong commitment to Kyiv’s cause, underscoring a shared desire to end the war swiftly.

“He [Trump] showed that he wants to support Ukraine till the very end. So now we understand that we're ready to end this war as quickly as possible. He wants that, I want that, and our people want that, but he understands that Putin doesn't want,” Zelensky remarked.

He went on to highlight Trump’s unwavering message of solidarity, saying, “What surprised me, in a very positive way, is the clear message from Trump and America that they will stand with us until the war is over.”

“Putin knows he is not winning” Drawing a sharp contrast between Kyiv and Moscow’s positions, Zelensky added, “Putin knows he is not winning but still says to everyone that he is winning.”