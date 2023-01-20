Zelensky says 'not sure if Putin is still alive': Report

Zelensky says 'not sure if Putin is still alive': Report1 min read . 20 Jan 2023
He said that Ukraine did everything to liberate its territories through diplomacy, but it hasn't worked out.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thurday while addressing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos said that he is not sure if Russian President Vladimir Putin is alive.
"I don't quite understand who to talk to and about what. I'm not sure that Russia's president, who sometimes appears against the chroma key is really him," said Zelensky while responding to on when the peace negotiations will start. reported Kyiv Independent.
"I do not quite understand how you can promise European leaders one thing, and the next day start a full-scale invasion of the state. I just don't quite understand who we're dealing with. When we say "peace talks" - I don't quite understand with whom," he further said, according to Ukrainska Pravda.
He said that Ukraine did everything to liberate its territories through diplomacy, but it hasn't worked out.
"Peace negotiations are not yet peace. It should be recognized by both sides," said Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged Western allies to deliver tanks, more military equipment, adding that Ukrainian air defense remains a weak spot with another series of Russian drone attacks likely to be launched soon. Hw was at a key defence conference in Germany, although the Kremlin denied the weapons would change anything on the battlefield.
Partners needed 'not to bargain about different numbers of tanks but to open that principal supply that will stop evil', the Ukrainian leader said via video-link.
The International Committee of the Red Cross urgently needs more access to prisoners of war on both sides in the Ukraine conflict, the organisation said Friday after its president visited Moscow.
Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2021 for a “special military operation".
(inputs from agencies)
