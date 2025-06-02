Zelensky says ‘perfectly executed’ as Ukraine’s 117 drones destroy 40 Russian warplanes

President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Sunday that Ukraine had successfully conducted a large-scale covert drone operation deep inside Russian territory, striking strategic military targets and dealing what he described as “truly significant losses” to Russia’s air capabilities.

Advertisement

“It took place on enemy territory and was aimed exclusively at military targets – specifically, the equipment used in strikes against Ukraine,” Zelensky stated.

According to the president, the meticulously planned operation involved 117 drones and hit 34% of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers. The mission’s coordination center, he noted, was located next to an FSB headquarters in a Russian region.

“Planning, organization, every detail was perfectly executed… What’s most interesting – and this can now be stated publicly – is that the ‘office’ of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters,” he said.

Zelensky credited Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk and all involved for executing what he called an “absolutely unique operation” that took over a year and a half to prepare.

Advertisement

Rising Russian drone threats Even as Ukraine strikes back, Zelensky warned that Russia is escalating its drone and missile attacks.

“Last night, there were nearly 500 Russian drones, attack drones. Each week, they have been increasing the number of units used per strike.”

He also confirmed that Kalibr missiles launched from Russian naval carriers are being readied for future assaults.

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to remain vigilant and take air raid alerts seriously in light of mounting threats.

Ceasefire still on the table, says Zelensky Despite the intensifying conflict, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s openness to a full and unconditional ceasefire, stressing that Ukraine had not wanted this war.

“Not for a single second did we want this war. We offered the Russians a ceasefire. Since March 11, the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire has been on the table.”

Advertisement

He added that Russia had not provided any formal response to Ukraine’s peace proposal and had not shared its so-called “memorandum” with Ukraine, Turkey, or the US.

High-level defense talks before Istanbul meeting Zelensky convened an extended meeting with Ukraine’s defense and foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs, and top military leadership to discuss the upcoming peace talks in Istanbul, scheduled for Monday.

“The Ukrainian proposal we presented to the Russians is logical and realistic… Despite this, we will attempt to achieve at least some progress on the path toward peace.”

Frontline report and new casualties Zelensky also received a frontline update from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, specifically on the Kursk operation, and praised the continued resilience of Ukrainian troops.

Advertisement

However, he confirmed that a Russian missile strike on a military training facility in the Dnipro region had resulted in casualties.

“Unfortunately, there are casualties. Our servicemen were killed… Every life must be protected. All necessary decisions to that end will be made.”