Zelensky says Russia using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine

Zelensky says Russia using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine1 min read . 05:05 PM IST
- ‘This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again,’ Zelensky said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Thursday of deploying phosphorus weapons in his country and urged NATO to provide military support.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Thursday of deploying phosphorus weapons in his country and urged NATO to provide military support.
"This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," Zelensky said during a video address to the US-led military alliance.
"This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," Zelensky said during a video address to the US-led military alliance.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!