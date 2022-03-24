Zelensky says Russia using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Thursday of deploying phosphorus weapons in his country and urged NATO to provide military support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Thursday of deploying phosphorus weapons in his country and urged NATO to provide military support.

"This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," Zelensky said during a video address to the US-led military alliance. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," Zelensky said during a video address to the US-led military alliance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}