Zelensky says Ukraine-Russia-US talks to be held in Abu Dhabi from Wednesday

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday announced that fresh two-day negotiations involving envoys from the United States, Russia, and Ukraine aimed at ending the war would begin in Abu Dhabi from Wednesday.

Zelensky took to X and said, "The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set - February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war."

Ukraine, Russia, and the United States wrapped up the second day of US-brokered trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi on January 24. Kyiv termed it as “constructive”.

Reflecting on the two-day talks in the United Arab Emirates, Zelensky mentioned the first trilateral-format meetings in years centered on defining potential frameworks for ending the war and identifying the security guarantees needed to uphold any future deal.

"Our delegation delivered a report; the meetings in the UAE have concluded," Zelensky wrote in a post on X. He further said, “A lot was discussed, and it is important that the conversations were constructive.”

The talks involved senior military and intelligence officials from all three parties.

Defence Minister Rustem Umerov headed the Ukraine’s delegation and included military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

Russia was represented by officials from its armed forces and military intelligence, while the US team included President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and senior White House advisers.

Zelensky mentioned the American delegation put forward potential frameworks for formalising a future agreement. These included proposals for US monitoring and oversight in the event of a ceasefire or broader peace deal.

Russia strikes Ukraine Meanwhile, Russian strikes killed six people across central and southern Ukraine on Thursday, according to regional officials and emergency responders, reported AFP.

The assaults come as Ukraine endures its harshest winter since the war began, with Russian attacks disrupting heating and electricity supplies for millions while temperatures remain far below freezing.

In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine’s state emergency service reported that "Russian shelling killed a 62-year-old man and women aged 26 and 50,". In the neighbouring Kherson region, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian bombardment claimed the lives of a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

