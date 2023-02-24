Zelensky seeks India, Africa's participation in peace formula on war anniversary
- On Friday, India was among the 32 nations that abstained as the 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution ‘Principles of the Charter of the United Nations'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday vowed to do everything to defeat Russia this year, on the one year completion of the war between Kyiv and Moscow that has left the East European country completely devastated.
