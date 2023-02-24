Zelensky seeks India, Africa's participation in peace formula on war anniversary

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday vowed to do everything to defeat Russia this year, on the one year completion of the war between Kyiv and Moscow that has left the East European country completely devastated.

"We endured. We were not defeated. And we will do everything to gain victory this year," Zelensky said in a statement.

President Zelenskyy also sought Africa and India's participation in peace formula, on a day when India abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly.

India was among the 32 nations that abstained as the 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution ‘Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, put forward by Ukraine and its supporters.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj stressed that India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine, noting that the conflict has resulted in the loss of countless lives and misery, particularly for women, children, and the elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to seek shelter in neighbouring countries. Reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are also deeply concerning, she added.

Reiterating that India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter, Kamboj stressed “we will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objectives of today’s resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain."

Russia remained defiant, with former president Dmitry Medvedev insisting that his country was ready to push its offensive "to the borders of Poland".

The year-long war has devastated swathes of Ukraine, displaced millions, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and, according to Western sources, caused more than 150,000 casualties on each side.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said his army was gearing up for a counteroffensive.

"We are working hard to prepare and secure it," he said.