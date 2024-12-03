Zelensky signals he’s open to negotiating a peace deal
Laurence Norman , Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Dec 2024, 02:22 PM IST
SummaryIn a shift, the Ukrainian president indicates he would accept a cease-fire with Russia if his country obtains NATO membership.
KYIV, Ukraine—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is subtly shifting his rhetoric about ending the war with Russia, suggesting that Ukraine is open to stopping the fight to regain Russian-occupied territory in exchange for membership in NATO.
