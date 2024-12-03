Zelensky signals he’s open to negotiating a peace deal

In a series of interviews and public statements over the past week, Zelensky has sought to show that he is prepared to negotiate an end to the conflict—something that President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly called for on the campaign trail. For most of the war, Zelensky had insisted that his country would keep fighting until it had reclaimed the roughly 20% of the country now under Moscow’s control.

Now, Zelensky is suggesting that he could accept a cease-fire that effectively would leave occupied territory in Moscow’s hands if the rest of Ukraine were given protection by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Two significant hurdles stand in the way of this idea, however: Ukraine’s chances of joining the military alliance in the near term remain slim, and there is little indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate.

In recent months, Russian forces have advanced more quickly in eastern Ukraine than at any point since the early days of the war. Moscow has also moved its economy onto war footing and recently approved the largest defense budget in Russia’s history, giving Putin confidence that he can continue to grab more Ukrainian territory by force.

In a news conference on Sunday, Zelensky said Ukraine would only be willing to enter such negotiations from a position of strength, which would require further steps toward NATO and new provisions of Western long-distance and other weapons.

“If we’ll have (a) frozen conflict without any strong position for Ukraine, so Putin will come in two, three or five years," Zelensky said. “He will come back and destroy us totally. Or try to destroy us."

Still, the Ukrainian leader’s openness to ceding territory, even temporarily, is a significant concession. Speaking to Sky News on Friday, Zelensky said NATO membership would need to be offered to unoccupied parts of Ukraine for Kyiv to consider ending what he called the “hot phase of the war." While Ukraine would continue to claim the whole of its territory, Zelensky suggested that Kyiv would seek to “get them back in a diplomatic way."

He made a similar case in an interview with Kyodo News, a Japanese outlet, that was published on Monday.

“Our army lacks the strength to do that," Zelensky said of ousting the Russians from occupied territory. “We do have to find diplomatic solutions."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, in an interview on Monday, declined to discuss Ukraine’s membership prospects.

“The main issue with Ukraine has to be, ‘How do we get more military aid into Ukraine?’ That’s priority number one, two and three," Rutte said. “In the meantime, that bridge to NATO membership is being built" through bilateral security agreements with member countries and other efforts, he said.

A growing weariness Zelensky’s rhetorical shift reflects a growing weariness among Ukrainians, who are expressing desire for an end to the conflict. Russian strikes have left much of the country without consistent electricity this winter, while manpower shortages mean that more men who don’t want to fight are being forcibly conscripted.

A Gallup poll published last month found that 52% of Ukrainians in unoccupied parts of the country support negotiating an end to the war “as soon as possible," up from 27% last year; 38% supported continuing to fight until Ukraine wins, down from 63% last year.

Western officials have been raising some kind of security-for-territory arrangement for more than 18 months now, as the Russian invasion of 2022 has ground into a bloody war of attrition. Trump’s election has given new urgency to negotiation efforts, as Western allies aren’t certain whether as president he will continue sending military aid to Ukraine, or how much.

NATO’s Rutte said that in a meeting with Trump last month in Florida, he told the president-elect that NATO countries must “make sure that whenever Zelensky—from a position of strength—is starting talks, we have an outcome which is a good deal."

Enabling Zelensky to negotiate a good deal with Moscow is vital for more than Ukraine, Rutte said he told Trump. “What we have to prevent is…North Korea, China, Russia and Iran to high-five each other because we got into a bad deal," Rutte said.

Rutte’s predecessor at the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, told German media in comments published Monday that temporarily ceding occupied territories to Russia could be a way to end the war, providing Kyiv was given firm security guarantees.

“If a cease-fire line means that Russia continues to control all occupied territories, it does not mean that Ukraine should give up its land forever," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.

Reluctance in the West Major capitals, including Washington and Berlin, remain reluctant to move Ukraine closer to NATO.

Zelensky has been pushing for an invitation to join the alliance, though he acknowledges that accession to NATO could only come after the war ends. For now, Ukrainian and European officials say, Kyiv is pushing for a recommendation from NATO foreign ministers that alliance leaders invite Ukraine to join.

Even that looks uncertain, however. Without NATO membership, Ukraine and its closest allies say Kyiv will have no real security guarantees and will face capitulation in any negotiations with Russia. Officials in Washington, Berlin and elsewhere worry that moving Ukraine closer to the alliance could sharpen the West’s confrontation with Moscow.

“I’ve been quite clear about this. The strongest security guarantee is NATO membership," Kaja Kallas, the EU’s new foreign-policy chief said during a visit to Kyiv on Sunday. She said it was for Ukraine “to say when is this point to sit down around the negotiating table."

Joining her in Kyiv, António Costa, the new European Council president, said that the bloc had supported Ukraine from the first day of the war and “will stand for Ukraine as long as necessary."

Yet behind the scenes, European officials are trying to position themselves for Trump’s plans. People involved in the weekend’s Kyiv talks said that while they saw some nervousness in the Zelensky team, the Ukrainians appear to be dealing with the need to adjust to the Trump team’s focus on ending the war.

Based on conversations so far, and the president-elect’s foreign-policy picks, there is cautious optimism—if not confidence—in Brussels and Kyiv that the Trump administration would push to wrestle real concessions from the Kremlin if Putin engages in talks.

Still, many Western officials remain deeply skeptical that the Kremlin will sit down for negotiations while Russia is making gains on the battlefield.

Sizable costs to Russia The costs of Russia’s advances in recent months have been immense: U.S. officials estimate that Moscow is sustaining more than 1,000 casualties a day. And military experts say no breakthrough is imminent.

The ruble has tumbled recently, pushing up inflation and interest rates and further crimping the parts of the economy not dedicated to defense.

Russian officials remain confident that the tide has turned in their favor. Last month, Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, told a Russian state news agency that the West should recognize that Russia is winning the war, and negotiate. Russian officials have also said that Ukraine would need to give up hopes of joining NATO as part of any peace settlement.

Some Ukrainian officials acknowledge that an alternative to relying on NATO could be to spell out to allies the military support they would need in coming years to be able to deter Russia. But Zelensky has complained publicly that the West’s assistance has fallen short of the promises to equip his full army. And the costs involved might be too high for Western governments to stomach politically, especially if Trump follows through on threats to cut U.S. aid to Ukraine.

One Ukrainian official said that Kyiv would need somewhere around 120 billion euros, equivalent to $126 billion, in military aid next year alone to match the war outlays of Russia’s spiraling military spending.

Daniel Michaels contributed to this article.

Write to Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com and Ian Lovett at ian.lovett@wsj.com