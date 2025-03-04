Zelensky urges immediate talks with US, says, ‘Ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership’

  • Zelensky emphasised that Ukraine does not want an “endless war” and is prepared to negotiate peace quickly. He proposed a truce covering air and sea attacks, followed by fast-tracked talks with the US for a lasting agreement.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published4 Mar 2025, 10:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes part in a plenary during the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his country's willingness to engage in peace negotiations, emphasising that Ukraine does not seek an "endless war." Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Zelensky stated, "Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians."

He expressed his administration’s readiness to work under US President Donald Trump’s leadership to reach a lasting peace deal. "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," he wrote.

Advertisement

Proposed steps toward peace

Outlining Ukraine’s initial steps for de-escalation, Zelensky suggested a mutual agreement with Russia to halt missile strikes and other attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"The first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky—ban on missiles, long-range drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure—and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same," he proposed.

Advertisement

He further emphasised the urgency of a swift resolution, saying, "Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal."

Acknowledging US support

Zelensky expressed gratitude for American assistance, particularly highlighting Trump's past military aid to Ukraine. "We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence," he wrote. "And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this."

Addressing recent tensions with the US

Acknowledging the tense White House meeting with Trump on Friday (February 28), Zelensky admitted that it did not go as planned. "Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right," he stated, calling for a more constructive approach moving forward.

Advertisement
Also Read | JD Vance accuses Zelensky of avoiding peace talks – ‘That’s the real breakdown’

Commitment to minerals and security agreement

Zelensky also reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness to finalise a minerals and security agreement with the US. "Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time and in any convenient format," he wrote, stressing that such an agreement would be a step toward stronger security guarantees. “We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.”

Also Read | Trade war escalates: Mexico to strike back at Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsWorldZelensky urges immediate talks with US, says, ‘Ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership’
First Published:4 Mar 2025, 10:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App