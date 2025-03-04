Zelensky urges immediate talks with US, says, ‘Ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his country's willingness to engage in peace negotiations, emphasising that Ukraine does not seek an "endless war." Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Zelensky stated, "Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians."

He expressed his administration’s readiness to work under US President Donald Trump’s leadership to reach a lasting peace deal. "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," he wrote.

Advertisement

Proposed steps toward peace Outlining Ukraine’s initial steps for de-escalation, Zelensky suggested a mutual agreement with Russia to halt missile strikes and other attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"The first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky—ban on missiles, long-range drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure—and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same," he proposed.

Advertisement

He further emphasised the urgency of a swift resolution, saying, "Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal."

Acknowledging US support Zelensky expressed gratitude for American assistance, particularly highlighting Trump's past military aid to Ukraine. "We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence," he wrote. "And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this."

Addressing recent tensions with the US Acknowledging the tense White House meeting with Trump on Friday (February 28), Zelensky admitted that it did not go as planned. "Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right," he stated, calling for a more constructive approach moving forward.

Advertisement