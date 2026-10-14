Zelensky urges Musk to ‘switch on’ Starlink as Ukraine flags US ‘difficulties’ amid military disruptions

Ukraine is counting on its partnership with the United States despite what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “some difficulties” over Starlink satellite communications and intelligence sharing, as Kyiv grapples with Russia’s attacks, AFP reported.

Visiting London on Wednesday, Zelensky called on US tech billionaire Elon Musk to “switch on” the Starlink system, which Ukrainian officials say has experienced restrictions affecting military operations.

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“We count on partnership with the United States, we just want to be very honest, very clear, be strong partners,” Zelensky said, acknowledging the difficulties Kyiv was facing over Starlink and intelligence.

A senior Ukrainian official told AFP on Wednesday that Starlink data communication speeds had been “throttled”. The reported restrictions have raised concerns in Kyiv over its reliance on the satellite internet network for battlefield communications, drone operations and military logistics.

How Starlink restrictions are affecting Ukraine Ukraine has reported disruptions to Starlink services used by its military, with restrictions affecting satellite terminals that help guide combat drones, as per AFP report.

The reported change could affect mobile military platforms, including aerial drones, which may lose connectivity when travelling above that speed.

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A source from Ukraine’s defence ministry told AFP that the restrictions were complicating drone missions, particularly those involving interceptor drones and medium-range strikes.

They were also reducing capabilities for frontline logistics, reconnaissance and communications relays, as per AFP.

Starlink has become a crucial part of Ukraine’s military communications infrastructure since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Its satellite links support operations in areas where conventional communications are unreliable or vulnerable to disruption.

Why Starlink matters for Ukraine’s drone warfare Drones have emerged as a central weapon in the war, used for reconnaissance, attacks and intercepting incoming aerial threats. Reliable satellite connectivity is particularly important for remotely controlled systems operating over long distances or in areas where ground-based signals are limited.

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Any sustained disruption could therefore affect not only Ukraine’s ability to conduct drone strikes but also its defensive operations, surveillance and the movement of supplies near the front lines.

Tensions with Washington add to Kyiv’s concerns The reported Starlink restrictions come amid renewed strain in Ukraine’s relationship with Washington.

A senior Ukrainian official accused the United States of failing to warn Kyiv about incoming Russian strikes and of contributing to the communications difficulties, according to reports.

Starlink is operated by SpaceX, the satellite and space company controlled by Musk, who is an ally of US President Donald Trump.

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