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Zelensky urges Musk to ‘switch on’ Starlink as Ukraine flags US ‘difficulties’ amid military disruptions

Ukraine’s President Zelensky urged Elon Musk to switch on Starlink after reported disruptions affected military drone operations. Kyiv has also flagged difficulties in its partnership with the US over satellite communications and intelligence sharing.

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Published14 Oct 2026, 11:56 PM IST
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File photo of a Ukrainian serviceman of 47th brigade prepares a Starlink satellite internet systems at his positions at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka, recently captured by Russian troops in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 20, 2024.
File photo of a Ukrainian serviceman of 47th brigade prepares a Starlink satellite internet systems at his positions at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka, recently captured by Russian troops in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 20, 2024.(Reuters)
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Ukraine is counting on its partnership with the United States despite what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “some difficulties” over Starlink satellite communications and intelligence sharing, as Kyiv grapples with Russia’s attacks, AFP reported.

Visiting London on Wednesday, Zelensky called on US tech billionaire Elon Musk to “switch on” the Starlink system, which Ukrainian officials say has experienced restrictions affecting military operations.

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“We count on partnership with the United States, we just want to be very honest, very clear, be strong partners,” Zelensky said, acknowledging the difficulties Kyiv was facing over Starlink and intelligence.

A senior Ukrainian official told AFP on Wednesday that Starlink data communication speeds had been “throttled”. The reported restrictions have raised concerns in Kyiv over its reliance on the satellite internet network for battlefield communications, drone operations and military logistics.

How Starlink restrictions are affecting Ukraine

Ukraine has reported disruptions to Starlink services used by its military, with restrictions affecting satellite terminals that help guide combat drones, as per AFP report.

The reported change could affect mobile military platforms, including aerial drones, which may lose connectivity when travelling above that speed.

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A source from Ukraine’s defence ministry told AFP that the restrictions were complicating drone missions, particularly those involving interceptor drones and medium-range strikes.

They were also reducing capabilities for frontline logistics, reconnaissance and communications relays, as per AFP.

Starlink has become a crucial part of Ukraine’s military communications infrastructure since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Its satellite links support operations in areas where conventional communications are unreliable or vulnerable to disruption.

Why Starlink matters for Ukraine’s drone warfare

Drones have emerged as a central weapon in the war, used for reconnaissance, attacks and intercepting incoming aerial threats. Reliable satellite connectivity is particularly important for remotely controlled systems operating over long distances or in areas where ground-based signals are limited.

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Any sustained disruption could therefore affect not only Ukraine’s ability to conduct drone strikes but also its defensive operations, surveillance and the movement of supplies near the front lines.

Tensions with Washington add to Kyiv’s concerns

The reported Starlink restrictions come amid renewed strain in Ukraine’s relationship with Washington.

A senior Ukrainian official accused the United States of failing to warn Kyiv about incoming Russian strikes and of contributing to the communications difficulties, according to reports.

Starlink is operated by SpaceX, the satellite and space company controlled by Musk, who is an ally of US President Donald Trump.

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