Zelensky urges Trump to take tougher stance on Putin, says he’s ready to join Trump-Putin talks in Budapest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on US President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky stressed the need for stronger action, comparing Russia to Hamas and highlighting the scale of the ongoing war.

“Putin is something similar but more strong than Hamas,” Zelensky said speaking to NBC News. “The war is bigger and Russia’s army is the second biggest in the world, and that’s why more pressure is needed.”

Zelensky added that he is willing to join the upcoming Budapest summit, emphasizing Ukraine’s central role in any peace negotiations.

“If we really want to have just and lasting peace, we need both sides of this tragedy,” he said. “How can there be some deals without us about us?”

Tomahawk missiles and US support Zelensky had hoped the US would provide long-range Tomahawk missiles, which could strike deep inside Russia. While Trump did not commit, Zelensky noted he was encouraged that the President did not outright reject the idea.

“It’s good that President Trump didn’t say ‘no,’ but for today, didn’t say ‘yes,’” Zelenskyy said.

Putin has warned that supplying such missiles would mark a “qualitatively new stage of escalation.” Zelensky claimed that the Russian leader fears their delivery.

“He [Putin] is really afraid that we will use them,” Zelensky said.

Trump’s Budapest summit Trump announced after his phone call with Putin that he will meet the Russian president in Budapest, Hungary, for a second round of in-person talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Zelensky confirmed his willingness to participate: “I’m ready,” he said.

Escalation in Ukraine Zelensky’s visit coincided with renewed Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing widespread blackouts. He asserted that Russia is escalating airstrikes due to its weak position on the battlefield.

“We are not losing this war, and Putin is not winning,” Zelensky said.

“That’s why he really escalates airstrikes… He wants an energy disaster this winter by attacking us.”

Stance on territory and peace talks Zelensky ruled out giving up more territory to Russia, stating that peace talks must happen under calm conditions, not during ongoing attacks.

“If we want to stop this war and to go to peace negotiations urgently and in a diplomatic way, we need to stay where we stay, not to give something additional to Putin,” he said.

“Peace talks have to take place in quiet. Not under missiles, not under drones.”

When asked whether Trump could help end the war, Zelensky expressed optimism: “God bless, yes.”