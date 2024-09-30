Zelensky visited US to seek war boost. His most-important ally shrugged.
James Marson , Alexander Ward , Lara Seligman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Sep 2024, 01:24 PM IST
- Ukrainian troops are slowly losing ground, and officials say more support is needed to hold Russia back.
NEW YORK—The tepid reception of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the U.S. this week exposed the narrowing options that he faces after 2½ years of war.
