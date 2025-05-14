Zelensky wants to meet ‘only’ Putin in Turkey, but will this rare meeting happen? What to expect from peace talks

Will Russian President Vladimir Putin meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, for peace talks in Turkey on Thursday? While the answers remain uncertain, latest reports on Wednesday suggested that Putin's attendance has not been confirmed yet — despite Putin proposing the talks himself.

However, Zelensky reportedly said he would not meet any other Russian official apart from Vladimir Putin in Istanbul this week.

The development came after Putin called for direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey, saying it should start without delay, as early as May 15th. He did not specify whether the talks on Thursday would involve Zelensky and himself personally.

Later, Zelensky challenged Putin to meet him personally in Turkey on Thursday. He said that he still hopes for a ceasefire with Russia starting Monday, and that he will “be waiting for Putin” in Turkey “personally”.

Announcing the same, Ukraine's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said talks with lower-level representatives would be pointless. "...only Putin can make a decision to continue the war or stop the war," Podolyak was quoted by Kyiv Independent as saying.

So, what to expect in Turkey on Thursday? Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday, May 13, that a Russian delegation will be in Istanbul later this week for direct peace talks with Ukraine.

"Our delegation will be there and will wait for the Ukrainian side," Peskov told a Russian state media correspondent, as per the Kyiv Independent.

Russia said that it will send a delegation to Istanbul without preconditions.

Who will attend the talks? While confirmation of Putin's presence during the talks is awaited, Russia has yet to announce who will join the Russian delegation.

However, a former Russian official who spoke to the Washington Post said Moscow will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov.

Will the US join? The US will also be represented at the peace talks in Istanbul, The Kyiv Independent reported. US President Donald Trump confirmed on May 13 that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend. Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, is also expected to travel to Istanbul to observe the negotiations.

Trump, who is currently on a four-day visit to the Middle East, suggested he might join the peace talks. Zelensky also welcomed the possibility of Trump attending the meeting in Turkey.

Ceasefire deal Ukraine and its European allies urged an unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12 as the first step toward peace.

But Russia effectively rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. Putin instead offered direct peace talks.

According to the Associated Press, Zelensky said he would “do everything to agree on a ceasefire, because it is with [Putin] that I must negotiate a ceasefire, as only he can decide on it.”

But the wrangling over whether a ceasefire should come before the talks begin has continued.

“Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations with Russia, but a ceasefire must come first,” Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said Tuesday.

First direct talks since war If the Putin-Zelensky meeting does occur, it would be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since 2019.