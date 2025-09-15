Subscribe

Zelensky warns Moscow seeks to ‘bring the war’ to NATO allies after Russian drone breaches Romanian airspace

A Russian drone entered Romanian airspace during attacks on Ukraine, prompting Romania to scramble F-16s with German support and lodge a strong protest against Moscow. President Zelensky warned Russia was “testing” NATO and seeking to expand the war to Poland and the Baltic states.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated15 Sep 2025, 01:38 AM IST
This handout photograph taken and released on September 12, 2025 by Ukrainian Presidential press-service shows the President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) welcoming Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski prior to their talks in Kyiv, amid of Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday accused Russia of “testing” NATO’s resolve after a Russian drone entered Romanian airspace during an attack on Ukraine, warning that Moscow seeks to “bring the war” to Poland, the Baltic states, and other allies.

Romania, a NATO and EU member, strongly condemned the drone incursion and summoned Russia’s ambassador Vladimir Lipaev to Bucharest. The foreign ministry said it lodged a “strong protest” over the “unacceptable and irresponsible act” that violated Romania’s sovereignty and posed a “new challenge” to Black Sea security.

The Romanian defence ministry confirmed the drone was a Russian Geran model that entered its airspace on Saturday, circling for nearly 50 minutes before returning toward Ukraine. Officials stressed the drone did not fly over populated areas and posed no immediate threat to civilians.

Jets scrambled, allies assist

Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets to track the drone, supported by two German Eurofighter Typhoons, the ministry said. Surveillance confirmed the drone’s flight path from the northeast village of Chilia Veche to southwest of Izmail, before leaving near Pardina.

Wider escalation fears

The incident comes just days after Poland said it shot down Russian drones violating its airspace. Poland denounced the breaches as “provocations,” with fighter jets scrambled Saturday amid Russian strikes near its border.

Zelensky warned that Moscow’s actions highlight a deliberate effort to expand the war beyond Ukraine. “Everyone can see that the Russians are exploring how to bring the war to Poland and the Baltic states. The Russian army is also testing Romania,” he said in his nightly address.

EU and NATO response

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the breach a “reckless” escalation, saying it represented “yet another unacceptable violation of an EU member state’s sovereignty.” She affirmed solidarity with Romania and said she was in close contact with its government.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Oana Toiu announced she will raise the matter at the UN General Assembly, urging strict adherence to international sanctions.

Moscowis yet to comment on the Romanian incident but has previously denied targeting Poland.

