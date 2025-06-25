Zelensky warns Putin could attack a NATO member within five years to test alliance

krainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could attack a NATO member state within the next five years to test the alliance's unity. In an interview with Sky News, Zelensky said NATO's current pace of bolstering its defences is too slow to deter future aggression from Moscow.

Zelensky argued that while an imminent Russian attack on NATO is unlikely, the risk will increase significantly by 2030.

“We believe that, starting from 2030, Putin can have significantly greater capabilities,” he said.

“Today, Ukraine is holding him up, he has no time to drill the army.”

The Ukrainian leader said Russian forces are currently suffering heavy losses, adding:

“Russia's soldiers are all getting annihilated and wiped out at the battlefield,” but he warned that given time and resources, Putin could rebuild.

“In any case, [Putin] needs a pause, he needs sanctions to be lifted, he needs a drilled army. And 10 years is a very long time. He will have a new army ready [by then].”

Calls NATO defence targets "too slow" Zelensky criticised NATO’s plan to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, describing the timeline as sluggish in the face of growing threats.

“Very slow,” he said bluntly.

“Defence spending of 5% is the kind of level invested by NATO allies during the Cold War. That’s what’s needed again.”

The proposed 5% breakdown includes 3.5% of GDP for direct military spending and 1.5% for related infrastructure and cyber defences. NATO heads of state are expected to approve the spending plan at a summit in The Hague this week, where Zelenskyy has also been invited.

Ukraine's NATO membership not possible "right now" While reaffirming Ukraine’s long-term NATO aspirations, Zelensky acknowledged that full membership is not feasible at present.

“Ukraine’s ambition to join the military alliance isn’t possible right now,” he said.

“But over the longer term, NATO needs Ukrainians.”

Middle East conflicts could undermine Ukraine aid The Ukrainian president also expressed concern that intensifying conflicts in the Middle East — especially between Israel and Iran — could divert international focus and aid away from Ukraine.

“We understand aid from partners, including the US, may be reduced,” he said.

“It will be difficult for us. Russia will feel the advantage on the battlefield.”

On Trump-Putin relation: "Short-term partners, not friends" Discussing his strained past meetings with Donald Trump, Zelensky refrained from direct criticism, but suggested Putin and Trump shared tactical alignment.

“The US and Russia may be short-term partners, but they will never be friends while Donald Trump is in power,” he said.

He declined to say if he felt “bullied” in his now-infamous Oval Office encounter with Trump, but noted that he conducted himself honestly.

Refuses to discuss land concessions Zelensky reiterated his support for negotiations and a ceasefire, saying: “I would enter negotiations to understand if real compromises are possible and if there is a real way to end the war.”

However, he did not say whether Ukraine would consider surrendering territory as part of a peace deal.

Instead, he argued that sanctions and military pressure remain the key to forcing Putin to the table.