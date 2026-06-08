Zelensky willing to freeze current battle lines to end war, urges Putin to respond to open letter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would support freezing the current front lines if it helped secure a ceasefire with Russia, describing it as the fastest path toward ending active combat and moving negotiations into a diplomatic phase.

Zelensky was asked by Sky News whether he would agree to freezing territorial lines where they currently stand if a ceasefire were reached.

"Yes. It's the quickest way," Zelensky was quoted as saying.

"[But] We want to stop the war in a way where the war will not come back."

The Ukrainian leader stressed that a ceasefire should not merely pause the fighting temporarily.

"It's not the idea just to freeze, but the quickest way is to freeze and to move it to a diplomatic setting," he said.

'Not just to give Russia what it wants' When asked whether freezing the front lines would effectively give Russia what it currently controls, Zelensky rejected the suggestion.

"No, it's not just to give," he said.

"To stay where we are means to give the people of Ukraine more possibilities to save their children, and for soldiers to come back. I think this is important for us."

Zelensky urges Putin to answer his open letter The Ukrainian President also discussed an open letter he sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposing a direct meeting aimed at ending the war.

Putin acknowledged seeing the letter during an economic forum in St. Petersburg but said he saw "no point" in meeting Zelenskyy.

Asked by Hakim about the letter, Zelensky explained why he chose to make the letter public.

"I sent an open letter because I don't know if he will read it or not," Zelensky said.

"An open letter means that he has to answer to us about what is important to his society."

'They live in a fantastic world' Zelensky accused Russia's leadership of misleading its population about the war.

"His society lives in some fantastic world that they didn't attack, that it's not an aggressive war. It's not serious," he told Sky News.

"That's why for me, it's very important to openly share where we are."

The Ukrainian leader said communication with ordinary Russians has become increasingly difficult because of restrictions imposed by Moscow.

"They closed the internet and a lot of different things. We don't have too much possibilities to give signals to this country, the country of aggression."

"They brought this big war to our country. They have to stop."

Zelensky says Putin has become 'not so loud' According to Zelensky, Russia's battlefield setbacks have changed the Kremlin's public messaging.

"At the moment, Putin is not so loud about the war because of Moscow's losses on the battlefield," he said.

Zelensky reveals contact with Roman Abramovich In the interview, Zelensky also discussed contacts with Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

Addressing reports that Abramovich had acted as an intermediary, Zelensky confirmed that the businessman had visited Kyiv.

"He came to Kyiv. He said I brought a message direct to you, and I want to take messages from you and to give it to Putin," Zelensky told the news outlet.

According to the Ukrainian president, Abramovich requested that the communication remain private.

"But he said that it has to be done silently without any kind of publicity."

"I said it's your choice — for us, it doesn't matter."

'We will not leave Donbas' Zelensky said discussions with Abramovich included questions about possible peace terms, but he made clear that Ukraine would not surrender the contested Donbas region.

"It was the key message," Zelensky said.

"I said we will not leave."

"We will not give you a victory in such way."

The comments underscore Kyiv's continued opposition to formally recognizing Russian control over occupied Ukrainian territory.

Abramovich carried messages to Putin, Zelensky says Asked whether Abramovich had effectively become a communication channel between Kyiv and Moscow, Zelensky indicated that the businessman had agreed to relay messages directly to the Kremlin.

"When he got the messages from me, he said he would go directly to Putin," Zelensky said.