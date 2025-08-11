Zelensky wins Europe, NATO backing ahead of Trump-Putin summit: ‘Any decisions without Ukraine will be unworkable’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy secured strong diplomatic backing from European leaders and NATO on Sunday, as concerns mount ahead of the much-anticipated Russia-U.S. summit scheduled for August 15 in Alaska. Kyiv fears that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump may negotiate terms without Ukrainian involvement, potentially pressuring Ukraine to cede territory in the ongoing conflict.

Summit sparks fears of exclusion and territorial pressure President Trump, who had previously threatened new sanctions on Russia, surprised many by announcing the summit with Putin, raising alarm in Kyiv. Trump suggested a possible deal involving “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both sides,” a notion that has deeply unsettled Ukrainian officials.

Zelenskiy responded firmly, warning, “Any decisions taken without Ukraine will be stillborn and unworkable.” He emphasized the need for sanctions and continued pressure on Russia following recent strikes in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, which injured at least 12 people.

European and NATO leaders rally behind Ukraine European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stressed the importance of inclusive diplomacy: “Any deal between the US and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine’s and the whole of Europe’s security.” EU foreign ministers planned to meet on Monday to discuss next steps.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte echoed these sentiments in an interview with ABC News: “It will be about security guarantees, but also about the absolute need to acknowledge that Ukraine decides on its own future, that Ukraine has to be a sovereign nation.”

Rutte also ruled out any deal that legally recognizes Russian control over Ukrainian territory, though he noted de facto arrangements could be possible, comparing the situation to the post-World War II status of the Baltic states.

Russia and Europe at odds over diplomatic efforts A European official revealed that Europe had prepared a counter-proposal to Trump’s plan but declined to share specifics. Russian officials reacted harshly, with former president Dmitry Medvedev accusing Europe of attempting to sabotage American efforts. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova disparaged Ukraine’s relationship with the EU, likening it to “necrophilia.”

Pro-Kremlin voices warned that a direct Russia-US deal could sideline Europe and Ukraine, leaving them powerless against the terms imposed.