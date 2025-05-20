Zelensky's BIG claim: Ukrainian President says Russia ‘buying time’ to keep war going as Trump’s call to Putin flops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of deliberately delaying peace negotiations to prolong its three-year invasion, as US President Donald Trump pushes for an immediate ceasefire.

Following recent talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian officials—the first direct negotiations in over three years—Zelensky expressed frustration at Moscow’s approach.

“It is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time in order to continue its war and occupation,” Zelensky said, dismissing the Russian delegation as “empty heads” at the negotiating table.

Trump claims ‘breakthrough’ despite no truce Trump, who held separate phone calls with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky on Monday (May 19), described his two-hour conversation with Putin as a breakthrough. The US President has repeatedly promised to end the war swiftly if re-elected.

Trump said ceasefire deal could happen immediately, despite Putin refusing to agree to a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire.

Instead, Putin proposed working on a “memorandum” outlining a potential roadmap and differing positions on ending the conflict.

UK's new sanctions on Russia The United Kingdom, alongside the European Union, announced fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday (May 20) aimed at cracking down on Moscow’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers and related financial companies that have helped Russia evade previous sanctions over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Focus on Russia’s oil export evasion The new UK sanctions specifically target the network of oil tankers and shipping companies that Russia uses to circumvent the $60-per-barrel price cap on its oil exports imposed by the G7 and EU earlier this year. This “shadow fleet” has been instrumental in sustaining Russia’s oil revenue despite international sanctions.

By restricting the operations of these vessels and the financial institutions supporting them, the UK aims to tighten the economic pressure on Moscow and further reduce its ability to fund the war effort.

European efforts The new measures form part of a wider European push to intensify sanctions on Russia, following the failure of recent peace talks brokered by US President Donald Trump.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that a further sanctions package is being prepared to maintain pressure on Moscow until it agrees to a ceasefire.

Kyiv, Europe urge US for new sanctions Kyiv and European allies pushed the US for a new sanctions after Putin declined face-to-face talks with Zelensky in Turkey.

Zelensky stressed the importance of maintaining pressure on Moscow.