Zelensky-Trump talks on Sunday to focus on Ukraine security, European involvement amid Russia tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday (December 26) that he will meet with US President Donald Trump in Florida over the weekend. The leaders are expected to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelensky told journalists, “The 20-point plan under discussion is about 90 per cent ready.” He added that an “economic agreement” will also be on the table but cautioned, “I cannot confirm whether anything will be finalised by the end.”

Territorial issues and European involvement Zelensky stressed that Ukraine intends to raise territorial concerns during the talks. He expressed a desire for European participation, although acknowledged logistical challenges: “We must, without doubt, find some format in the near future in which not only Ukraine and the US are present, but Europe is represented as well.”

The meeting follows Zelensky’s discussions with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, aimed at advancing peace negotiations.

Moscow and US engagement The Kremlin confirmed ongoing contacts with US representatives. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “It was agreed upon to continue the dialogue.”

Trump has been actively pursuing a diplomatic solution, but efforts face challenges due to sharply conflicting demands between Moscow and Kyiv.