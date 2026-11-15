Zelenskyy accuses Musk’s SpaceX of lying about restrictions for Starshield, says curbs more ‘political’ than ‘technical’

Weeks after SpaceX founder Elon Musk denied involvement in the restrictions imposed on Starlink and Starshield services in Ukraine amid its war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused the Musk-led company of not being truthful about restrictions affecting the country's Starshield satellite system.

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Zelenskyy said the decision to impose speed limits appeared to be “political” rather than “technical”, The Guardian reported on Saturday (local time).

Also Read | Ukraine says Starshield back to normal after week-long disruption

Zelenskyy accuses SpaceX of lying over Starshield restrictions Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace in Kyiv on Friday, Zelenskyy said the restrictions affecting Ukrainian drones had been in place for five days. He added that the drones could no longer fly at speeds exceeding 161 km/h (100 mph), as their satellite connections were lost at higher speeds.

As a result, Ukraine could no longer use its drones to intercept incoming Russian Shahed drones, while its mid-range strikes against military targets in Russian-occupied territory had also been severely affected, he said.

Zelenskyy said he had asked Ukraine's military leadership to raise the issue with Musk's SpaceX, as well as with the Pentagon and the US State Department. According to the report, SpaceX had not provided a clear explanation for the disruptions affecting Kyiv's military operations.

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The Ukrainian President said the company had informed Kyiv that it was not imposing any restrictions, a claim he disputed, adding that the problems had been reported across the “entire frontline”.

“There have been discussions with the company at the institutional level. The Ministry of Defence spoke with SpaceX. They replied: ‘We are not imposing any restrictions.’ They say it is some kind of technical issue. We do not believe that is the case,” Zelenskyy said.

He added: “The question is not whether we believe them or not. There may be some further checks. But every day, we test this in different directions. Every day, we get the same confirmation. So these are not isolated cases; they are widespread.”

Ukraine suspects political motive behind Starshield restrictions Kyiv suspects that the speed restrictions could be a deliberate move by the US to pressure Zelenskyy into making concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The allegations come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war.

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The Kremlin has insisted that Ukraine give up the entire eastern Donbas region. However, Zelenskyy has ruled out surrendering more territory to what he described as Russian “terrorists”.

The Ukrainian President also revealed that US envoys, including President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff, had asked Kyiv whether it was willing to give up Donbas in exchange for NATO membership or NATO-like security guarantees.

Zelenskyy said the details of the proposal remained vague.

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's 'humanitarian mission' offer The Ukrainian President also dismissed a previous offer from Putin for a “humanitarian mission” in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka, calling it a ploy.

Moscow had proposed a five-day ceasefire, modelled on a truce last month in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, from where civilians were evacuated.

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What lies ahead for Ukraine and SpaceX? The latest dispute over Starshield comes at a sensitive point in efforts to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, with disagreements over territorial concessions and security guarantees continuing to complicate discussions. While Kyiv has questioned whether the satellite restrictions are politically motivated, Zelenskyy has called for further checks into the disruptions. The issue could further strain relations between Ukraine and the United States as negotiations over the country's future security and territorial integrity continue.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.