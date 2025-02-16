Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the creation of an “armed forces of Europe,” citing concerns that the United States may no longer be a reliable supporter of European security. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy argued that Ukraine’s resistance against Russia has laid the groundwork for a unified European military force.

“I really believe that time has come,” Zelenskyy stated. “The armed forces of Europe must be created.”

He emphasised that his proposal does not aim to replace NATO but rather to ensure that Europe contributes equally to transatlantic security. “This is about making Europe’s contribution to our partnership equal to America’s,” he clarified.

“You can have the Ukrainians, the Russians, and clearly the Americans at the table talking,” Kellogg said, implying that European participation was unlikely. When pressed on this issue, he remarked, “I think that’s not going to happen.”

Zelenskyy pushed back against the idea of being sidelined, saying, “Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe.”

For Zelenskyy, the solution lies in a stronger Europe that can stand on its own.

“The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had,” he said. “Now, as we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe.”

European leaders respond to US stance Several European leaders voiced concerns over the US’s evolving position on Ukraine and broader transatlantic relations. Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned that the credibility of the US hinges on the resolution of the war in Ukraine.

“The credibility of the United States depends on how this war ends—not just the Trump administration, but the United States itself,” Sikorski said.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the situation as a “moment of truth” for Europe.

“This is an existential moment. It’s a moment where Europe has to stand up,” she asserted. “There won’t be any lasting peace if it’s not a European-agreed peace.”

Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir added that the lack of clarity from Washington has left European leaders uncertain about the US’s long-term intentions.

“People are still not sure what the US wants to do,” she noted. “And I think it would be good if we came out of this conference with a clear picture of it.”

Scholz pushes back against US criticism German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also took a firm stance against what he viewed as US interference in Germany’s political landscape. His comments followed criticism from US Vice President JD Vance, who had chastised European leaders and met with the leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

“We will not accept that people who look at Germany from the outside intervene in our democracy and our elections and in the democratic opinion-forming process in the interest of this party,” Scholz declared. “That’s just not done, certainly not amongst friends and allies. We resolutely reject this.”

Alluding to Germany’s Nazi past, he reiterated the country’s commitment to preventing the resurgence of extremist ideologies.