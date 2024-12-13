Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a powerful call for global action in response to one of the most devastating Russian assaults in recent months. In the latest attack, he said Russia launched 93 missiles, including at least one North Korean missile, and deployed nearly 200 drones targeting Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure. Despite Ukraine's defense shooting down 81 of these missiles, Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need for a strong international response to counter Russia’s continued aggression and halt its ability to sustain these devastating strikes.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Zelenskyy revealed the scale and impact of the latest attack, which included "93 missiles," with at least one North Korean missile involved.

Despite Ukraine’s successful defense efforts—81 missiles were shot down, including 11 cruise missiles intercepted by F-16 fighter jets—Zelenskyy described this as one of the largest strikes targeting Ukraine’s vital infrastructure.

“Another Russian missile strike against Ukraine. Cruise missiles, ballistic missiles. According to preliminary reports, 93 missiles were launched, including at least one North Korean missile. A total of 81 missiles were shot down, 11 of which were cruise missiles intercepted by our F-16s. Additionally, the Russians used nearly 200 drones in this attack,” Zelenskyy wrote.

"This was one of the largest strikes targeting our energy infrastructure," Zelenskyy wrote, emphasizing that the attack underscores the growing threat from Russian military aggression.

Criticism of Putin’s strategy Zelenskyy criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy, accusing him of employing terror as part of his "peace plan." Zelenskyy stated: "This is Putin’s 'peace plan'—to destroy everything. This is how he wants 'negotiations'—by terrorizing millions of people."

He further noted that Russia’s long-range missile capabilities and drone use are fueled by oil revenues, which sustain their military operations. Zelenskyy called on the international community to respond decisively: “A strong reaction is needed from the world: a massive attack must be met with a massive reaction. This is the only way terror can be stopped.”

Urging military and sanctions support Zelenskyy called for a combination of military aid and strengthened sanctions to halt Russia’s ability to produce and deploy missiles. Highlighting Ukraine's need for continued support, he said, “Patriots are needed to shoot down these missiles and prove that terror will not achieve its goals.”

Also, he added, "Sanctions against Russia for the war must be strengthened to genuinely impact Russia’s missile production."

A call for strength and resolve Zelenskyy’s message was clear: words alone will not end the conflict. He declared, "Putin won’t be stopped by empty talk—strength is what is needed to bring peace. Strength that is not afraid of its ability to confront and stop evil."

The Ukrainian leader concluded his statement by expressing gratitude to the international community for its support, while emphasizing that greater action is necessary to halt the ongoing crisis.

"Ukraine is grateful to everyone who is helping," he said.