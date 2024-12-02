Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a “killer" and a “terrorist," and warned that Putin exploits divisions within Europe to advance his agenda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Putin fuels division like an animal in Europe" Zelenskyy accused Putin of deliberately creating divisions among European nations. “Putin fuels division within Europe like an animal," he said, in an interview with Sky News, adding that when world leaders are afraid, they communicate with their countries and other leaders in ways that weaken European unity. “Putin understands this and fuels it like an animal," Zelenskyy added, emphasizing the Russian president’s manipulative tactics.

Scholz's dialogue with Putin The Ukraine President also criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for holding direct talks with Putin last month. Although Scholz had stated his desire to understand Putin's thinking, Zelenskyy was not supportive of such discussions. "It wasn't a surprise to me as he said he wants to speak and to understand what Putin is thinking about, but I said I cannot support this as it opens this new page - this Pandora's box," he said.

Zelenskyy warned that such engagements could lead to other world leaders seeking photo opportunities with Putin, creating the false belief that they can manage the Russian leader. “Don’t open Pandora’s box, because if you open it, other leaders will talk to him to be on the papers and say they can manage it with Putin," Zelenskyy cautioned.

Strength required for peace negotiations The Ukrainian president made it clear that peace talks with Russia should only occur when Ukraine is on equal footing or stronger than Moscow. Kyiv must be at the same level or stronger than Moscow in order to enter peace negotiations, he said, calling this the “minimum" requirement.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine must speak with a unified voice in any talks with Putin, ensuring that they do not give in to Russian ultimatums. "We cannot give him the chance to give us an ultimatum," he declared. "He can't give us an ultimatum because he's a killer, and he's a terrorist, and he's alone in my mind."

The sacrifice of the Ukrainian people When asked whether the heavy toll of the war made him question if the sacrifices had been in vain, Zelenskyy responded with a powerful message about the resilience of the Ukrainian people. “Our people did not give their lives for nothing," he said. “They gave their lives for the lives of their children and grandchildren and for the lives of all Ukrainians today."

He acknowledged the immense cost of the conflict but insisted that those who have died have already won, as their sacrifices have prevented Putin from fully conquering Ukraine. “They have already won," Zelenskyy said, adding that had they not sacrificed their lives, “Mr. Putin would have conquered the whole of Ukraine."

Personal impact of the war Reflecting on how the war has affected him personally, Zelenskyy expressed both loss and growth. "We've lost a lot, but we've found more, we've found ourselves," he said, noting that the war has helped Ukrainians discover their true identity. "We know who we are 100% and who Russians are 100%," he concluded, highlighting the strength and unity that have emerged from the hardships faced by his country.