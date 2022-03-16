This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the US Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.
The US Congress on Wednesday gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation as he began an address to lawmakers on Russia's invasion of his country.
Livestreamed into the Capitol complex, Zelenskyy said the U.S. must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports, and he showed a packed auditorium of U.S. lawmakers an emotional video of the destruction and devastation in his country has suffered in the war.
“We need you right now," Zelenskyy said, adding, "I call on you to do more."
In calling for more economic hit to the Russians, he said: “Peace is more important than income."
Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his remarks.
Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelenskyy has used his campaign to implore allied leaders to “close the sky" to prevent the Russian airstrikes that are devastating his country. It has also put Zelenskyy at odds with President Joe Biden, whose administration has stopped short of providing a no-fly zone or the transfer of military jets from neighboring Poland as the U.S. seeks to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia.
"Slava Ukraina," or glory to Ukraine, House speaker Nancy Pelosi said, as lawmakers gathered in a joint session stood and clapped enthusiastically for Zelensky, appearing by videolink from the besieged capital Kyiv.
During the address, Zelensky also showed a moving video of the destruction caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine
As somber music played in the background, the short video showed ruined buildings and injured civilians including children, with the final frame showing the words "close the sky" in an appeal for a no-fly zone.
