Zelenskyy lauds ‘productive’ talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to forge joint action plan for ending Ukraine war

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday met Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Ukrainian President hailed the conversation he had with his Italian counterpart, and said, “I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Georgia Meloni to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace.”

Lashing out at Russia's Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy wrote, “No one other than Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war. Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country's position in cooperation with our allies – the countries of Europe and the United States.”

Notably, Zelesnkyy maintained United States as an ally despite the televised snub by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office in Washington.

“Ukraine needs peace backed by robust security guarantees. I am grateful to Italy for its continued support and partnership in bringing peace in Ukraine closer.”, Zelenskyy wrote on X.

What did Meloni tell UK PM Starmer? Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned Sir Keir Starmer the West must “avoid the risk” of dividing during a visit to Downing Street on Sunday. Sir Keir welcomed PM Meloni for a bilateral meeting ahead of a summit of political leaders in London focused on Ukraine and wider European security.

Speaking in Downing Street, Ms Meloni said that in a “precious moment” it is “very important to talk to each other, to co-ordinate”.

Meloni told Sir Keir Starmer: “We are all very committed about a goal that we all want to achieve, which is a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and I think it is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides. “And I think on this the UK and Italy can play an important role in bridge-building, let’s say. You know I have been also proposing a meeting between US and European leaders… if we divide ourselves that will make us all weaker.”

Keir Starmer, who welcomed Italian PM Meloni on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street prior to the summit, said he was looking forward “to having the opportunity” to talk “about the important issues because I think we approach them with a very similar mindset”.

UK, France and Ukraine agree to work on ceasefire plan UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told world leaders on Sunday that they need to step up to a “once in a generation moment” for the security of Europe, at a summit in London to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Starmer said that getting a good outcome for Ukraine was “vital to the security of every nation here and many others too.”

He was flanked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron during the official photo to mark the start of talks.

Earlier Sunday Starmer said Britain, France and Ukraine had agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States.

The summit is taking place two days after talks broke down between U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy, when Trump blasted Zelenskyy for not being grateful enough for US support.