Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed strong concerns about proposal for a quick end in the Russia-Ukraine war from US President-elect Donald Trump, reiterating that such a move would harm Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.

Zelenskyy speaking at a press conference in Budapest, said, “I believe that President Trump really wants a quick decision" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. It doesn’t mean that it will happen this way."

Zelenskyy acknowledged that Trump wants to end the war, but stressed that a "fair" and "lasting" resolution must be prioritized over a hasty peace that could benefit Russia. "I believe that Trump really wants a quick decision," Zelenskyy said. "He wants this war to be finished, but a rapid solution could mean a loss for Ukraine."

Speaking at the press conference, Zelenskyy also responded to calls from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who earlier advocated for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Orbán’s remarks echoed suggestions for a rapid end to the conflict, but Zelenskyy was firm in his opposition.

Zelenskyy emphasized that previous ceasefire attempts, particularly in 2014, had led to significant losses for Ukraine, including the annexation of Crimea by Russia and the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. He pointed out that the lack of enforcement mechanisms for such ceasefire agreements left Ukraine vulnerable to further Russian aggression.

"A ceasefire without proper guarantees is not peace; it's the preparation for ruin," Zelenskyy added.

“I heard that it’s better to implement a cease-fire and then, ‘we’ll see,’" Zelenskyy said, referring to Orbán’s comments. “[A] cease-fire was tried back in 2014. We tried to reach this cease-fire and we lost Crimea and then we had the full-scale invasion."

He also warned against proposals from foreign leaders who have not experienced war firsthand and may not fully grasp the risks involved. He specifically referred to proposals from countries like Brazil, China, and Russia, which have called for a ceasefire but failed to offer any credible plan for Ukraine’s security.

Zelenskyy's comments come amid ongoing discussions about how best to bring an end to the conflict, which has now entered its second year.

As part of his broader diplomatic efforts, the Ukrainian President has also sought stronger support from NATO and Western allies to confront new threats, including the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia’s military operations against Ukraine.

In a separate development, Zelenskyy raised the issue of North Korean involvement in the war, revealing that over 7,000 North Korean soldiers had been deployed by Russia to assist in the fighting. These troops, he said, were armed with advanced weaponry, including mortars, sniper rifles, and RPGs, and were receiving training at military bases in Russia’s far east. Zelenskyy pointed to the increasing militarization of the conflict, noting that North Korean forces, along with Russian troops, were now operating near Ukraine’s border.

Zelenskyy called for a stronger response from NATO to address the growing threat posed by North Korea's involvement. He also reiterated Ukraine's need for authorization to use long-range weapons against military targets in Russia, especially as North Korean troops are stationed close to the frontline. However, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine could not take such action without approval from Western allies, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

“We know where the North Korean forces are," Zelenskyy said. “But we cannot strike them without the necessary weapons and approval from our allies."

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his promise to push for a quick resolution to the war, claiming he could end the conflict within 24 hours of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy.

Trump's position on the war has evolved over time. In an October 17 interview, he criticized Zelenskyy for allowing the war to escalate, placing some blame on the Ukrainian leader for not preventing the conflict. However, Trump has expressed sympathy for the Ukrainian people and reiterated that he seeks to help them despite his criticisms of Zelenskyy's actions.

Trump, who was reelected as President this week, announced plans to contact both Zelenskyy and Putin on the night of November 5, should he win the election. He emphasized that his goal would be to initiate peace talks aimed at ending the war as quickly as possible.

“I’ll work on this from the moment we win," Trump said. “I will call Putin. I will call Zelenskyy. I’ll say, ‘We’ve got to stop it.’"