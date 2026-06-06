Zelenskyy says Russia is ‘choosing war again’ after Putin rejects face-to-face meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of "choosing war again" after Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the idea of a direct meeting between the two leaders, saying he currently sees "no point" in such talks.

The exchange marks a fresh escalation in rhetoric as efforts to find a diplomatic path out of the more than four-year-old conflict remain stalled.

Putin rejects Zelensy's proposal Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin criticized a public letter Zelensky had written proposing a face-to-face meeting.

Describing the letter as "boorish," Putin questioned whether it was intended to facilitate negotiations.

"Is it a way to create conditions for personal meetings and talks, or create an environment which makes any personal meetings impossible?" Putin said.

"I think it's the second."

Putin added that he currently sees "no point" in meeting Zelenskyy, particularly after a May 22 drone attack on a college dormitory in the Russian-controlled Luhansk that Moscow said killed 21 people and injured dozens more.

The Russian leader reiterated his position that a meeting could take place only after negotiators produce an agreement ready for signing.

Zelensky: 'Russia once again chooses war' Responding o Putin, Zelensky said Putin's comments demonstrated a lack of interest in ending the conflict.

"Unfortunately, the Russian side once again chooses war — everyone heard the response today."

"Weak response. He simply does not want to end the war."

The Ukrainian president argued that Putin was unwilling to alter his course or acknowledge the costs of the conflict.

"He does not want to change anything, and he does not want to admit that this war appeals only to him — and to those who are making money off him."

Zelensky also suggested that positive reactions among Putin's supporters at the forum underscored the need for greater international pressure on Moscow.

"They were all smiling very broadly today. That means Russia must have less money, and there must be more pressure on Russia."

Prisoner exchange brings 186 Ukrainians home Despite the diplomatic tensions, Zelenskyy highlighted progress on prisoner exchanges between the two countries.

According to the Ukrainian leader, 186 Ukrainians returned home in the latest exchange.

The group included military personnel captured in several regions, including:

Donetsk

Mariupol

Kharkiv

Luhansk

Zelensky said Ukraine had conducted seven prisoner exchanges so far this year.

"This year, we have already carried out seven exchanges. We brought home a total of 1,429 people this year."

He praised Ukrainian military units involved in capturing Russian troops, saying their actions helped facilitate future exchanges.

Ceasefire remains a sticking point Putin again rejected Zelensky's calls for an immediate ceasefire, arguing that Russia seeks a broader political settlement rather than a temporary halt in fighting.

"Naturally, the Ukrainian side would like us to suspend the advances made by Russian troops," Putin said.

"But it would be better to end the war by agreeing to the compromises that were discussed in Anchorage."

The Russian president referred to understandings he said were reached during a summit with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, last year.

Putin argued that Ukraine must accept those terms to reach a peace agreement.

Diplomatic efforts continue Zelensky said Ukraine is preparing for additional meetings with European and American partners as Kyiv seeks continued military and diplomatic support.

"We are getting ready for meetings that can prove useful."

"We know that Europeans are working on new steps in support of Ukraine."

The Ukrainian leader also thanked supporters in the United States and Europe, saying international assistance remains critical to protecting Ukrainian lives and maintaining pressure on Russia.