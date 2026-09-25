Zelenskyy says Trump made ‘final decision’ on giving Ukraine Patriot missile licence — what it means for Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said US President Donald Trump has made a “final decision” to allow Ukraine to obtain licences to produce Patriot interceptor missiles domestically, potentially giving Kyiv a longer-term way to strengthen its air-defence capabilities.
“At our last meeting, President Trump emphasised to me that yes, I have made a final decision. Ukraine will receive licences for the production of Patriot missiles,” Zelenskyy said, according to AFP.
The announcement follows weeks of uncertainty over the proposal.
Trump had previously appeared to back away from granting Kyiv a licence to manufacture Patriot interceptors, as per AFP.
Trump and Zelenskyy met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York earlier this week.
Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed possible “de-escalatory steps” that could create a path towards diplomacy.
He also said their teams were continuing work on establishing Patriot interceptor production in Ukraine.
The issue has been a long-standing priority for Kyiv as it seeks to strengthen its ability to counter Russia’s ballistic missiles and other long-range attacks.
Ukraine has been facing shortages of Patriot interceptors as Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks.
The Patriot system is among the most advanced air-defence systems supplied to Ukraine and is particularly important for countering ballistic missile threats.
Kyiv has therefore repeatedly urged its allies to provide additional interceptors while seeking permission to manufacture the missiles domestically.
During a meeting with Zelenskyy at the 2026 NATO summit in Ankara, Trump had said the US would allow Ukraine to build the missiles.
“We'll show them how to do it,” Trump said, according to Euronews, adding that domestic production would address Ukrainian concerns about insufficient supplies.
The shortage has become a significant concern as Russia continues to launch missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.
Zelenskyy said last month that Ukraine would need around 5% of the US stock of Patriot interceptors to get through the winter and about 10% to intercept all of Russia’s ballistic missiles, according to AFP.
With winter approaching, Kyiv has renewed calls for additional air-defence assistance, particularly to protect electricity, heating and other critical infrastructure.
A production licence would represent a shift from Ukraine being almost entirely dependent on foreign supplies of Patriot interceptors towards developing a domestic production capability.
However, the immediate challenge remains unchanged: Ukraine needs more interceptors now, while building a domestic production line will take time.
For Kyiv, the licence is likely to provide a longer-term solution to its air-defence supply problem.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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