Zelenskyy to visit UK for first time since Russia's invasion
The British government says Ukrainian President Volodymyr will hold talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, address Parliament and meet with UK military chiefs
LONDON : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Britain on Wednesday, his first trip to the UK since Russia's invasion began nearly a year ago and only his second confirmed journey outside Ukraine during the war.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×