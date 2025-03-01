US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a "shouting match" in front of cameras at the Oval Office as Trump tried to strongarm Zelenskyy into making a peace deal with Russia. The confrontation seems to have plunged ties between Kyiv and its top military backer into an unprecedented new low.
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "killer" and terrorist". When US Vice President JD Vance spoke about diplomacy to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Zelenskyy asked him: "What kind of diplomacy are you speaking about".
JD Vance said the Ukrainian leader was being “disrespectful", claiming he had not been thankful for US military aid. The showdown ensued as the US president accused Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War Three". Trump also warned Zelenskyy, "You're either going to make a deal or we're out."
"And if we're out, you'll fight it out. I don't think it's going to be pretty, but you'll fight it out,' Trump said.
What happened next?
In a series of tweets, Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the American people and leadership and voiced hope for “strong relations," a day after an astonishing Oval Office blowout with Trump that left many uncertain where the once staunch allies stood.
Donald Trump also released a statement, saying, "...It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting LIVE Updates: UK MP Nigel Farage warns White House clash boosts Putin, calls for Ukraine peace deal
Nigel Farage, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, has reacted to the heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance at the White House, calling the confrontation "regrettable" and warning that it could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Farage wrote, "The spat in the White House last night is regrettable and will make Putin feel like the winner. But this is not the end of the story, far from it. A peace deal is essential and Ukraine needs the right security guarantees."
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting LIVE Updates: Ukraine Prez to meet UK PM Starmer on Saturday
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday, Starmer's office said, ahead of a wider summit of European leaders in London on Sunday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine.
"The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy will be meeting in Downing Street this afternoon," a spokesperson for Starmer's office said.