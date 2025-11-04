'Zero tolerance' for terrorism: EAM Jaishankar, Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar discuss trade, Gaza peace plan

The foreign ministers of India and Israel, S Jaishankar and Gideon Sa'ar, held high-level discussions on Tuesday, exploring avenues to establish a global "zero tolerance" approach to terrorism. The talks also aimed to significantly enhance cooperation across key sectors, including trade, infrastructure, and regional connectivity.

Security and Counter-Terrorism Security cooperation was high on the agenda. In his opening remarks, Jaishankar noted that both nations were currently grappling with the challenge of terrorism.

"We have stood together in testing times. And we have created a relationship with a high degree of trust and reliability. Our two nations face a particular challenge from terrorism," Jaishankar said.

"It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations," he added.

For his part, Sa'ar, who is on a three-day trip to India, addressed the regional conflict, stating that Israel is confronting the "radical terror states" of Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Houthis in Yemen. He also took the opportunity to recall Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear support for Israel.

"We remember he was the first world leader to call Prime Minister Netanyahu after Hamas' October 7 massacre and we won't forget it," the Israeli foreign minister said.

"The eradication of Hamas' terrorist state is at the heart of President (Donald) Trump's plan. Hamas must be disarmed, Gaza must be demilitarised. We will not compromise on it," Sa'ar said.

Trade and Connectivity The two ministers held deliberations on ways to expand bilateral trade. Crucially, the implementation of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was also discussed in the context of boosting regional connectivity. The meeting comes as both New Delhi and Jerusalem look into the possibility of an official visit to India by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within the next couple of months.

Regional Peace and Gaza Jaishankar, referring to the ongoing situation, stated that India is following the developments concerning the US-brokered Gaza peace plan with "very close attention".

"We welcome the return of the hostages and the remains of those who unfortunately lost their lives. India supports the Gaza Peace Plan and hopes that it paves the way for a durable and lasting solution," Jaishankar said.