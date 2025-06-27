Zohran Mamdani once said he would 'arrest' Benjamin Netanyahu, old video surfaces

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, has secured victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor. Known for his outspoken support of Palestinian rights and criticism of Israeli policies, Mamdani has built his campaign around themes of affordability, inclusivity and a transformative vision for the city.

While often labelled far-left and anti-Israel by critics, he has openly addressed the issue of Palestine at a time when many politicians have avoided the topic.

In an old video circulating on social media, Zohran Mamdani is seen stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested if he visits New York City, according to a report by Fox News.

During an interview with former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, Zohran Mamdani was asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the context of the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for alleged war crimes in the Israel-Gaza conflict. When Hasan highlighted this, Mamdani responded, “It's time we step up and make clear what we are willing to do to showcase the leadership that is sorely missing in the federal administration.”

Mamdani is supported by the Democratic Socialists of America, a left-wing political group that many mainstream Democrats argue the party should move away from.

Later, at a primary debate hosted by NBC 4 NY and Politico, Mamdani affirmed his belief that Israel has a right to exist. When the interviewer followed up by asking, “As a Jewish state?”, Mamdani replied, “As a state with equal rights.”

His outspoken support for Palestinians and his accusation that Israel is committing “genocide” have also made him a visible target for Donald Trump. He has consistently drawn a clear line between anti-Zionism and antisemitism, emphasising that antisemitism has no place in New York City.

Currently serving as a New York State Assemblyman from Queens, Mamdani has drawn attention with bold policy proposals such as rent freezes for many residents, free public bus service and universal childcare. In a city where a three-bedroom apartment can easily cost $6,000 per month, his platform has resonated strongly with voters.

Netanyahu's war crimes In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest,” the Hague-based ICC said in a statement, adding a warrant was also issued for Deif.

