Zombie star survives Supernova blast but can Sun live through it too? 29 Jun 2022
- Our sun cannot become a zombie star, however, because it lacks the requisite companion star.
In an extraordinary feat, recently a star not only survived a stellar explosion called a supernova but emerged from it brighter than before the blast. The event in a relatively nearby galaxy was observed by astronomers with the Hubble Space Telescope. Considering our sun is also destined for a similar fate billion years later, the question is can it also become a Zombie star.