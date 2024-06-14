’Zoned out’ Joe Biden a new normal? A look at some of his viral videos

US President Joe Biden's "awkward moments" at the G7 Summit in Italy were trending on social media early Friday. In a purported video, Biden, who is part of the Group of Seven (G7), was spotted "wandering off" while other leaders chatted and bonded. This was just another video that captured Biden's moments when he seemed to have been spaced out while being around other world leaders.

In the latest video, social media user said Biden appears to have "wandered off at the G7 summit in Italy, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pulling him back to focus. As he keenly watched the skydivers, Biden just turned to his right and walked away from the group. It seems as if Biden was communicating with someone far off and showing a thumbs-up.

The clip was taken from the official video of the "Skydiving Flags Ceremony" posted by the G7 Italy 2024 handle. The moment can be seen at 9:40 minutes in the 17-minute video. Biden is seen gesturing with a thumps-up to one of the skydivers who performed for the leaders at the G7.

The official video reveals that Meloni pulled in Biden for an interaction with an official after the US president was busy watching the skydivers. WATCH official video HERE

However, social media users mocked Biden, saying, "He’s totally gone." Another post read, "The longer Joe Biden video is even more surreal. Check out the suppressed shock and amusement on Meloni, Macron and others’ faces".

"Joe Biden just goes wandering off at the G7 meeting. Another national leader has to retrieve him. They are babysitting our president in Italy," another user said. One user alleged an "elder abuse". The post read, “Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is forced to act as Joe Biden’s babysitter as he begins wandering off at the G7. This is elder abuse…”

Another post read, "Joe Biden has had another embarrassing moment, this time at the G7 where the Italian PM was forced to intervene." A user named Cash Loren said, “Biden embarrasses us again on the world stage.”

Italy hosted the G7 Summit on Thursday. Among the leaders who attended the summit were US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Council President Charles Michel, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Heiko von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Joe Biden's 'awkward moments' in past As the video from G7 Summit went viral, an X user posted another video capturing Joe Biden's 'awkward moment" and captioned the video as: "President Joe Biden awkwardly salutes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after arriving at G7 Summit." Biden made the gesture as Meloni seemed to be explaining something to him.

Another video circulated on social media showed Biden shaking a leader's hand. A few seconds later, he again offered to shake hand with the same person. Taking potshots over the clip, an X user said, “It took Joe Biden exactly 3 seconds to forget he had already shaken Schumer's hand.”

In yet another video, Biden could be seen hunching down at a world stage. "WHAT is Joe Biden doing?!" social media users asked.

"Pay close attention to Joe Biden’s hands in this video!," another posted with a new video showing Biden "freezing like ‘Robot Malfunction’".

Last year, the Mirror shared a video, alleging that Joe Biden "zoned out during an interview". The report said Biden appeared to lose train of thoughts during the interview. Watch the clip here

