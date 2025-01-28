A zoo in China has stirred controversy by selling tiger urine, claiming it has medicinal benefits. The Yaan Bifengxia Wildlife Zoo in Sichuan province offers bottled tiger urine for 50 yuan (around ₹600). Each 250g bottle is promoted as a treatment for ailments like rheumatoid arthritis, sprains and muscle pain.

The zoo suggests using ginger slices to mix the urine with white wine and apply it to affected areas. It even claims it can be consumed orally though it warns users to stop if they experience any allergic reactions, the South China Morning Post reported.

According to the staff, the urine is collected from basins after the tigers urinate. However, it is unclear whether it undergoes disinfection before being sold.

Despite its bold claims, experts have criticised the zoo. There is no scientific evidence that tiger urine can cure rheumatism or other illnesses. Using animal products like urine for medicine is usually based on traditional beliefs or myths, not scientific research. It can be likened to how some people in India consider cow urine medicinal.

Also Read | UP Shocker! Domestic help mixes urine in flour to make chapatis in Ghaziabad

The publication quoted a pharmacist from the Hubei Provincial Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. According to the expert, tiger urine has no proven medicinal value and is not recognised in traditional Chinese medicine.

“Exaggerating its value without evidence distorts traditional Chinese medicine and harms tiger conservation,” he told SCMP.

Also Read | Viral Video: Instagram influencer drinks buffalo urine straight from the animal

He has further warned that promoting unverified remedies distorts the essence of traditional medicine. It may harm tiger conservation efforts as well.

Legal concerns Tigers symbolise strength in Chinese culture. However, they are critically endangered in China, and the government has banned the use of tiger bones for medicinal purposes to protect the species.