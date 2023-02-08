Zoom to cut 15% of its workforce; CEO Eric Yuan to take massive 98% pay cut
Zoom CEO and founder Eric Yuan said in a blog posted on Tuesday said that the company ramped up staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses became increasingly reliant on its service as people worked from home.
In a latest addition to tech layoffs, the video-conferencing service Zoom is cutting about 1,300 jobs, or approximately 15 percent of its workforce.
