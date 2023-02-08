Zoom to cut 15% of its workforce; CEO Eric Yuan to take massive 98% pay cut

However, even with all of the layoffs announced this year, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. In January, Amazon said it must cut about 18,000 positions. That's just a fraction of its 1.5 million-strong global workforce. Salesforce laid off 10% of its workforce, about 8,000 employees. Coinbase cut approximately 20 percent of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year. Microsoft cut about 10,000 jobs, almost 5 percent of its workforce. Google said 12,000 workers, or about 6 percent of its workforce, would be let go. Many other firms like Spotify, SAP, PayPal, IBM, Twitter, Lyft, Meta, HP laid off their employees.

