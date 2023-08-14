‘Zuck is a chicken’: Elon Musk replies to Meta chief's ‘time to move on’ remarks

Zuckerberg seems to be getting hotter by the day. Twitter owner Elon Musk has now called the Meta boss a 'chicken' in response to his latest post about the long-awaited cage match.

Replying to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “Zuck is a chicken" Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg says ‘time to move on’ from Musk cage fight challenge

Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday said that Elon Musk isn't serious about the cage fight and noted that it's time to move on. He wrote on Threads, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,"

Earlier on Sunday, Elon Musk's biographer Walter Isaacson had shared a screenshot of interaction between the two tech giants. In the conversation, Musk asked “Wanna do a practice bout at your house next week?"

Zuckerberg replied to the Twitter owner's message by saying that if Musk wanted to do a real MMA he should train on his own and decide if he wanted to do the fight or move on.

Elon Musk responded to the challenge with his usual wittiness and said he will be in Palo Alto on Monday and offered to fight on Mark Zuckerberg's Octagon.

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk is in touch with the government of Italy for hosting the proposed cage fight. The culture minister in the Italian government Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed that Elon Musk has approached the government and they are considering the request.