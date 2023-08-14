comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 09:47:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.55 -1.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 562.3 -2.07%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 597.9 -2.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.25 -0.35%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,604.8 -0.88%
Business News/ News / World/  ‘Zuck is a chicken’: Elon Musk replies to Meta chief's ‘time to move on’ remarks
Back

‘Zuck is a chicken’: Elon Musk replies to Meta chief's ‘time to move on’ remarks

 1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:44 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Mark Zuckerberg dismisses Elon Musk's cage fight challenge and says it's time to move on. Musk calls Zuckerberg a 'chicken' in response.

FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote in a post Sunday Aug. 6, 2023, on the platform. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Stephan Savoia, File) (AP)Premium
FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote in a post Sunday Aug. 6, 2023, on the platform. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Stephan Savoia, File) (AP)

Zuckerberg seems to be getting hotter by the day. Twitter owner Elon Musk has now called the Meta boss a 'chicken' in response to his latest post about the long-awaited cage match.

Replying to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “Zuck is a chicken"

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg says ‘time to move on’ from Musk cage fight challenge

Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday said that Elon Musk isn't serious about the cage fight and noted that it's time to move on. He wrote on Threads, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,"

Earlier on Sunday, Elon Musk's biographer Walter Isaacson had shared a screenshot of interaction between the two tech giants. In the conversation, Musk asked “Wanna do a practice bout at your house next week?"

Zuckerberg replied to the Twitter owner's message by saying that if Musk wanted to do a real MMA he should train on his own and decide if he wanted to do the fight or move on. 

Elon Musk responded to the challenge with his usual wittiness and said he will be in Palo Alto on Monday and offered to fight on Mark Zuckerberg's Octagon.

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk is in touch with the government of Italy for hosting the proposed cage fight. The culture minister in the Italian government Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed that Elon Musk has approached the government and they are considering the request.

 

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 08:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout